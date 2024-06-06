 Skip to main content

Sling Carriers Recalled Due to Infant Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Sling Carriers; Sold on Walmart.com through Joybuy Marketplace Express

  • Recalled Joybuy Marketplace Express Sling Carrier with pink and white plaid inner fabric
  • Recalled Joybuy Marketplace Express Sling Carrier with blue print inner fabric
  • Recalled Joybuy Marketplace Express Sling Carrier with blue and white plaid inner fabric
Name of Product:
Sling Carriers
Hazard:

The recalled sling carriers violate the safety requirements of the Safety Standard for Sling Carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies. Additionally, the sling carriers pose a suffocation hazard because they fail to meet the federal safety standard’s requirements for restraint systems, as the waist restraint can be used without the crotch restraint. Further, there are no warnings or instructional literature providing information to caregivers about keeping the baby’s face clear to prevent suffocation or safe positioning, to prevent the baby from curling into a position with their chin resting on or near their chest. Sling carriers manufactured after January 30, 2018 are subject to the mandatory federal safety standard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 06, 2024
Units:

About 1,160

Consumer Contact

Joybuy Marketplace Express collect at 302-426-4543 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at oversea-service@jd.com, or online at https://www.walmart.com/seller/16214 for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Joybuy Marketplace Express sling carriers designed to be worn by an adult to carry an infant. The carriers include an adjustable shoulder strap, black plastic buckle, and black hook-and-loop waist and crotch restraint. The exterior is solid navy fabric, and the interior colors and patterns vary. The brand name is not listed on the products. Due to the absence of labeling, consumers should review their purchase history to determine if their sling carrier is one with the product name and seller identified in the table below affected by this recall.

Brand and Product Description on Walmart.comSold ThroughShipped and Sold by

Wisremt 

Newborn Baby Carrier Sling Wrap Swaddling Strap Sleeping Bag Inclined Cross Front Feeding Carrying Bag

Joybuy ExpressShenzhen Hongyuan Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.

Sunisery 

Wrap Baby Carrier Stretchy Infant Sling Adjustable Strap Hands Free Holder

Joybuy ExpressShenzhen Shengminyuan E-Commerce Ltd.

Sunisery 

Pouch for Infant Safe Baby Cotton Carrier Sling Wrap Swaddling

Joybuy ExpressShenzhen Huanqi Tongda Technology Co., LTD.

Multitrust 

Newborn Baby Infant Adjustable Carrier Sling Wrap Rider Pouch Ring

Joybuy SelectionJiujiang Pufei E-commerce Co.

Inevnen 

Newborn Baby Carrier Portable Infant Adjustable Carrier Sling Wrap Rider Pouch Bag

Joybuy FashionJiujiang Xunyi E-Commerce Co.

Farrubbyine8 

Newborn Baby Sling Wrap Swaddling Nursing Papoose Pouch Front Carry

Joybuy ExpressShenzhen Liyu Network Technology Co.

Jolly's 

Newborn Baby Carrier/Cute Elegant Baby Sling/Swaddling Strap/Inclined Cross Front Feeding Carrying Bag

Joybuy ExpressDongguan Chenlang E-commerce Technology Co.

Tinkercad

Newborn Baby Carrier/Cute Elegant Baby Sling/Swaddling Strap/Inclined Cross Front Feeding Carrying Bag

JoybuyDongguan Yeluo Huakai E-commerce Technology Co.
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling carriers and contact Joybuy Marketplace Express for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund. Joybuy Marketplace Express and Walmart are notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Walmart.com from September 2020 through April 2023 for between $15 and $21.
Retailers:

Shenzhen Hongyuan Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. (formerly Yituo Youpin, Chengdu Meidanyou Technology Ltd.), of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California

Shenzhen Shengminyuan E-Commerce Ltd., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California

Shenzhen Huanqi Tongda Technology Co., LTD. (formerly Shenzhen Shangpinyuan E-commerce Co.), of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California

Jiujiang Pufei E-commerce Co., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California

Jiujiang Xunyi E-Commerce Co., (formerly Shenzhen Jiaqin Supply Chain Technology Co., Ltd.) of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California

Shenzhen Liyu Network Technology Co., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California

Dongguan Chenlang E-commerce Technology Co., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California

Dongguan Yeluo Huakai E-commerce Technology Co., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-258

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

