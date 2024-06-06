Sling Carriers Recalled Due to Infant Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Sling Carriers; Sold on Walmart.com through Joybuy Marketplace Express

The recalled sling carriers violate the safety requirements of the Safety Standard for Sling Carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies. Additionally, the sling carriers pose a suffocation hazard because they fail to meet the federal safety standard’s requirements for restraint systems, as the waist restraint can be used without the crotch restraint. Further, there are no warnings or instructional literature providing information to caregivers about keeping the baby’s face clear to prevent suffocation or safe positioning, to prevent the baby from curling into a position with their chin resting on or near their chest. Sling carriers manufactured after January 30, 2018 are subject to the mandatory federal safety standard.
About 1,160
Joybuy Marketplace Express collect at 302-426-4543 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at oversea-service@jd.com, or online at https://www.walmart.com/seller/16214 for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Joybuy Marketplace Express sling carriers designed to be worn by an adult to carry an infant. The carriers include an adjustable shoulder strap, black plastic buckle, and black hook-and-loop waist and crotch restraint. The exterior is solid navy fabric, and the interior colors and patterns vary. The brand name is not listed on the products. Due to the absence of labeling, consumers should review their purchase history to determine if their sling carrier is one with the product name and seller identified in the table below affected by this recall.
|Brand and Product Description on Walmart.com
|Sold Through
|Shipped and Sold by
Wisremt
Newborn Baby Carrier Sling Wrap Swaddling Strap Sleeping Bag Inclined Cross Front Feeding Carrying Bag
|Joybuy Express
|Shenzhen Hongyuan Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.
Sunisery
Wrap Baby Carrier Stretchy Infant Sling Adjustable Strap Hands Free Holder
|Joybuy Express
|Shenzhen Shengminyuan E-Commerce Ltd.
Sunisery
Pouch for Infant Safe Baby Cotton Carrier Sling Wrap Swaddling
|Joybuy Express
|Shenzhen Huanqi Tongda Technology Co., LTD.
Multitrust
Newborn Baby Infant Adjustable Carrier Sling Wrap Rider Pouch Ring
|Joybuy Selection
|Jiujiang Pufei E-commerce Co.
Inevnen
Newborn Baby Carrier Portable Infant Adjustable Carrier Sling Wrap Rider Pouch Bag
|Joybuy Fashion
|Jiujiang Xunyi E-Commerce Co.
Farrubbyine8
Newborn Baby Sling Wrap Swaddling Nursing Papoose Pouch Front Carry
|Joybuy Express
|Shenzhen Liyu Network Technology Co.
Jolly's
Newborn Baby Carrier/Cute Elegant Baby Sling/Swaddling Strap/Inclined Cross Front Feeding Carrying Bag
|Joybuy Express
|Dongguan Chenlang E-commerce Technology Co.
Tinkercad
Newborn Baby Carrier/Cute Elegant Baby Sling/Swaddling Strap/Inclined Cross Front Feeding Carrying Bag
|Joybuy
|Dongguan Yeluo Huakai E-commerce Technology Co.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling carriers and contact Joybuy Marketplace Express for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund. Joybuy Marketplace Express and Walmart are notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shenzhen Hongyuan Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. (formerly Yituo Youpin, Chengdu Meidanyou Technology Ltd.), of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California
Shenzhen Shengminyuan E-Commerce Ltd., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California
Shenzhen Huanqi Tongda Technology Co., LTD. (formerly Shenzhen Shangpinyuan E-commerce Co.), of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California
Jiujiang Pufei E-commerce Co., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California
Jiujiang Xunyi E-Commerce Co., (formerly Shenzhen Jiaqin Supply Chain Technology Co., Ltd.) of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California
Shenzhen Liyu Network Technology Co., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California
Dongguan Chenlang E-commerce Technology Co., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California
Dongguan Yeluo Huakai E-commerce Technology Co., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California
