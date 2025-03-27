 Skip to main content

LaRose Industries Recalls Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem Jewelry Kits Due to Risk of Skin, Eye and Respiratory Irritation and Sensitization; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

Name of Product:
Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem Jewelry Kits
Hazard:

The recalled jewelry-making kits contain a resin that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched or ingested. The resin contains an acrylate (hydroxyethylmethacrylate “HEMA”) in amounts prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Already created jewelry should be inspected to confirm it is fully cured. If there is liquid or any liquid residue present, the jewelry should not be worn and should be stored away from children. Once cured, the resin no longer presents the hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 27, 2025
Units:

About 224,100

Consumer Contact

LaRose toll-free at 888-770-7029 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at gemgel@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/gemgel or https://cra-z-art.com/ and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 10 models of Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem jewelry kits and one refill pack. The recalled jewelry kits include a resin bottle and a UV setting light to cure the resin and come in rectangular boxes labeled with the “Cra-Z-Art” brand name and either “Gemex” or “crazy gel2gem.”  The following item numbers and UPC codes are printed on the bottom of the product’s box.

Item #DescriptionUPC
25069Shimmer N Sparkle Gemex Gel Set884920250697
25070Be Inspired Gemex Sparkling Bracelets & Barrettes884920205070
36579Disney Minnie Gemex Sparkling Crystal Jewelry884920365797
36583Disney Princess Gemex Sparkling Crystal Jewelry884920365834
36589Disney Frozen Gemex Sparkling Crystal Jewelry884920365896
46791My Look Sparkling Crystal Jewelry884920467910
46909My Look Gemex Gel Creations Design Studio884920469099
46990My Look Gel2Gem Sparkling Sweets Charm Studio884920469907
65507Shimmer N Sparkle Sparkling Crystal Jewelry884920655072
65508Shimmer N Sparkle Gemex Gel Creations Studio884920655089
74502Disney Little Mermaid Gel2Gem Sparkling Crystal Jewelry884920745025
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the jewelry making kits immediately and contact LaRose Industries for a full refund. LaRose is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Target, Marshall’s, T.J. Maxx, and Joann stores, and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and Joann.com from January 2023 through September 2024 for between $13 and $36, depending on the kit.
Importer(s):

LaRose Industries LLC, dba Cra-Z-Art, of Randolph, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-197

