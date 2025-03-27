LaRose Industries Recalls Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem Jewelry Kits Due to Risk of Skin, Eye and Respiratory Irritation and Sensitization; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

The recalled jewelry-making kits contain a resin that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched or ingested. The resin contains an acrylate (hydroxyethylmethacrylate “HEMA”) in amounts prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Already created jewelry should be inspected to confirm it is fully cured. If there is liquid or any liquid residue present, the jewelry should not be worn and should be stored away from children. Once cured, the resin no longer presents the hazard.
This recall involves 10 models of Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem jewelry kits and one refill pack. The recalled jewelry kits include a resin bottle and a UV setting light to cure the resin and come in rectangular boxes labeled with the “Cra-Z-Art” brand name and either “Gemex” or “crazy gel2gem.” The following item numbers and UPC codes are printed on the bottom of the product’s box.
|Item #
|Description
|UPC
|25069
|Shimmer N Sparkle Gemex Gel Set
|884920250697
|25070
|Be Inspired Gemex Sparkling Bracelets & Barrettes
|884920205070
|36579
|Disney Minnie Gemex Sparkling Crystal Jewelry
|884920365797
|36583
|Disney Princess Gemex Sparkling Crystal Jewelry
|884920365834
|36589
|Disney Frozen Gemex Sparkling Crystal Jewelry
|884920365896
|46791
|My Look Sparkling Crystal Jewelry
|884920467910
|46909
|My Look Gemex Gel Creations Design Studio
|884920469099
|46990
|My Look Gel2Gem Sparkling Sweets Charm Studio
|884920469907
|65507
|Shimmer N Sparkle Sparkling Crystal Jewelry
|884920655072
|65508
|Shimmer N Sparkle Gemex Gel Creations Studio
|884920655089
|74502
|Disney Little Mermaid Gel2Gem Sparkling Crystal Jewelry
|884920745025
Consumers should stop using the jewelry making kits immediately and contact LaRose Industries for a full refund. LaRose is contacting all known purchasers directly.
LaRose Industries LLC, dba Cra-Z-Art, of Randolph, New Jersey
