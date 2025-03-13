 Skip to main content

Onasti Toddler Tower Stools Recalled Due to Serious Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Blissful-Time

  • Recalled Onasti toddler tower stool - beige/white
  • Recalled Onasti toddler tower stool - blue/gray
  • Recalled Onasti toddler tower stool - green
  • Recalled Onasti toddler tower stool - light blue
  • Recalled Onasti toddler tower stool - pink
  • The Onasti logo appears on the warning label on the side of the stool
  • Onasti toddler tower repair kit
  • Onasti toddler tower stool with repair kit installed
Name of Product:
Onasti Toddler Tower Stools
Hazard:

The stools can collapse or tip over while in use, posing serious fall and injury hazards to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 13, 2025
Units:

About 10,300

Consumer Contact

Blissful-Time toll-free at 833-999-9327, email support@onasti.net, or online at https://onasti.com/pages/product-recall-information or https://onasti.com/ and click “Product Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Onasti-branded toddler stools. The plastic, foldable, triangular-shaped tower stools were sold in beige/white, blue/gray, green, gray/white, light blue and pink. They measure about 25 inches long, 24 inches wide and 32 inches tall, and have handles and an adjustable platform that can be raised or lowered from two to three steps. The Onasti logo appears on the warning label on the side of the stools.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled stools and store them away from children until repaired. Contact Blissful-Time to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of two steps, one base, and one guardrail. Blissful-Time is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Blissful-Time has received four reports of the stool collapsing or tipping over, including two injuries, with one causing bruising and the other a brain injury to a toddler.

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from March 2024 through December 2024 for between $72 and $90.
Retailer:

Shenzhenshiyaxinrankejiyouxiangongsi, dba Blissful-Time, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-182

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

