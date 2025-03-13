Onasti Toddler Tower Stools Recalled Due to Serious Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Blissful-Time

The stools can collapse or tip over while in use, posing serious fall and injury hazards to children.
About 10,300
Blissful-Time toll-free at 833-999-9327, email support@onasti.net, or online at https://onasti.com/pages/product-recall-information or https://onasti.com/ and click “Product Recall Information” for more information.
This recall involves Onasti-branded toddler stools. The plastic, foldable, triangular-shaped tower stools were sold in beige/white, blue/gray, green, gray/white, light blue and pink. They measure about 25 inches long, 24 inches wide and 32 inches tall, and have handles and an adjustable platform that can be raised or lowered from two to three steps. The Onasti logo appears on the warning label on the side of the stools.
Consumers should stop using the recalled stools and store them away from children until repaired. Contact Blissful-Time to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of two steps, one base, and one guardrail. Blissful-Time is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Blissful-Time has received four reports of the stool collapsing or tipping over, including two injuries, with one causing bruising and the other a brain injury to a toddler.
Shenzhenshiyaxinrankejiyouxiangongsi, dba Blissful-Time, of China
