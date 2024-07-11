Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Fashion Online

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in eight different styles: I LOVE DAD, I LOVE MOM, TUTU AWAKE TO SLEEP, LOL Bright Pink, LOL Light Pink, Unicorns Forming a Heart, Standing Unicorn, and Unicorn in Heart. The pajamas were sold in sizes from 1Y to 8Y. There is a side-seam label on the pajamas that lists “100% Cotton”, “Made in China”, size, and washing instructions. There is no neck label on the pajamas.
|Name
|Description
|I LOVE DAD
Top: Gray Shirt with Navy Blue Sleeves, Red Cuffs, Red Collar, and “I LOVE DAD” Text
Bottom: Gray Pants with “I LOVE DAD” Text and Red Ankle Cuffs
|I LOVE MOM
Top: Gray Shirt with Red Sleeves, Blue Cuffs, Blue Collar, and “I LOVE MOM” Text
Bottom: Gray Pants with “I LOVE MOM” Text and Navy-Blue Ankle Cuffs
|TUTU AWAKE TO SLEEP
Top: Hot Pink Shirt with Two Ballerinas Dancing and “TUTU AWAKE TO SLEEP” Text
Bottom: Light Blue Pants with Ballerinas Dancing
|LOL Bright Pink
Top: Pink Shirt with Three Dolls and “LOL” Text
Bottom: Pink Pants with Hot Pink, Blue, and Black Polka Dots and “LOL” Text
|LOL Light Pink
Top: Light Pink Shirt with Hot Pink Collar, Hot Pink Cuffs, Three Dolls, Stars, and “LOL” Text
Bottom: Hot Pink Pants with White Stars
|Unicorns Forming a Heart
Top: Light Pink Shirt with Blue Cuffs and Two Unicorns Forming a Heart
Bottom: Blue Pants with Unicorns
|Standing Unicorn
Top: Light Pink Shirt with Hot Pink Collar, Hot Pink Cuffs, Unicorn Standing, and Yellow Stars
Bottom: Light Pink Pants with Hot Pink Ankle Cuffs, Bows, Unicorn Horns, and Stars
|Unicorn in Heart
Top: Pink Shirt with Unicorn in Rainbow Heart
Bottom: Purple Pants with Unicorn Rainbows
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Fashion Online to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garments by email at 327937323@qq.com, or via message to Fashion Online on Temu.com to receive a refund. Fashion Online is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Fashion Online, of China
