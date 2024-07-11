 Skip to main content

Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Fashion Online

  • Recalled “I LOVE DAD” Two-Piece Pajama Set
  • Recalled “I LOVE MOM” Two-Piece Pajama Set
  • Recalled “TUTU AWAKE TO SLEEP” Two-Piece Pajama Set
  • Recalled “LOL Bright Pink” Two-Piece Pajama Set
  • Recalled “LOL Light Pink” Two-Piece Pajama Set
  • Recalled “Unicorns Forming a Heart” Two-Piece Pajama Set
  • Recalled “Standing Unicorn” Two-Piece Pajama Set
  • Recalled “Unicorn in Heart” Pajama Set
Name of Product:
Children’s Long-Sleeve/Pants Two-Piece Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 11, 2024
Units:

About 45,300

Consumer Contact

Fashion Online by email at 327937323@qq.com, or send a message to Fashion Online on Temu.com by clicking the “message” icon at this seller page link.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in eight different styles: I LOVE DAD, I LOVE MOM, TUTU AWAKE TO SLEEP, LOL Bright Pink, LOL Light Pink, Unicorns Forming a Heart, Standing Unicorn, and Unicorn in Heart. The pajamas were sold in sizes from 1Y to 8Y. There is a side-seam label on the pajamas that lists “100% Cotton”, “Made in China”, size, and washing instructions. There is no neck label on the pajamas.

NameDescription
I LOVE DAD

Top: Gray Shirt with Navy Blue Sleeves, Red Cuffs, Red Collar, and “I LOVE DAD” Text 

 

Bottom: Gray Pants with “I LOVE DAD” Text and Red Ankle Cuffs

I LOVE MOM

Top: Gray Shirt with Red Sleeves, Blue Cuffs, Blue Collar, and “I LOVE MOM” Text

 

Bottom: Gray Pants with “I LOVE MOM” Text and Navy-Blue Ankle Cuffs

TUTU AWAKE TO SLEEP

Top: Hot Pink Shirt with Two Ballerinas Dancing and “TUTU AWAKE TO SLEEP” Text

 

Bottom: Light Blue Pants with Ballerinas Dancing

LOL Bright Pink

Top: Pink Shirt with Three Dolls and “LOL” Text

 

Bottom: Pink Pants with Hot Pink, Blue, and Black Polka Dots and “LOL” Text 

LOL Light Pink

Top: Light Pink Shirt with Hot Pink Collar, Hot Pink Cuffs, Three Dolls, Stars, and “LOL” Text 

 

Bottom: Hot Pink Pants with White Stars

Unicorns Forming a Heart

Top: Light Pink Shirt with Blue Cuffs and Two Unicorns Forming a Heart

 

Bottom: Blue Pants with Unicorns 

Standing Unicorn 

Top: Light Pink Shirt with Hot Pink Collar, Hot Pink Cuffs, Unicorn Standing, and Yellow Stars 

 

Bottom: Light Pink Pants with Hot Pink Ankle Cuffs, Bows, Unicorn Horns, and Stars

Unicorn in Heart

Top: Pink Shirt with Unicorn in Rainbow Heart

 

Bottom: Purple Pants with Unicorn Rainbows

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Fashion Online to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garments by email at 327937323@qq.com, or via message to Fashion Online on Temu.com to receive a refund. Fashion Online is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Temu.com from October 2022 through May 2024 for about $23.
Importer(s):

Fashion Online, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-296

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled “I LOVE DAD” Two-Piece Pajama Set
