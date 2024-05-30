 Skip to main content

Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold by Henan Ouchang Trading and Xinxiang Junshun Trading on AliExpress and Recalled by AliExpress

Name of Product:
Crib Bumpers
Hazard:

Infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing. Padded crib bumpers are banned under federal law.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 30, 2024
Units:

About 75

Consumer Contact

AliExpress online at https://customerservice.aliexpress.com/home?language=en&from=byr_common&hcMapRule=aeMapRule and click on “online service” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves padded crib bumpers sold in the following colors: gray with white clouds, teddy bear, light pink, and white. They were sold in a clear plastic bag. There are no markings or labeling on the crib bumpers.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crib bumpers and contact AliExpress for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the crib bumpers by cutting the straps and the padding and send a photo as proof of destruction by directly replying to the email from AliExpress. AliExpress is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Online at Aliexpress.com from October 2023 through February 2024 for about $174 (Henan Ouchang Trading Co., Ltd.) and from December 2023 through February 2024 for about $26 (Xinxiang Junshun Trading Co., Ltd).
Retailers:

Henan Ouchang Trading Co. Ltd. and Xinxiang Junshun Trading Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-246

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

