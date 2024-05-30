Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold by Henan Ouchang Trading and Xinxiang Junshun Trading on AliExpress and Recalled by AliExpress

Infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing. Padded crib bumpers are banned under federal law.
Recall Details
This recall involves padded crib bumpers sold in the following colors: gray with white clouds, teddy bear, light pink, and white. They were sold in a clear plastic bag. There are no markings or labeling on the crib bumpers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crib bumpers and contact AliExpress for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the crib bumpers by cutting the straps and the padding and send a photo as proof of destruction by directly replying to the email from AliExpress. AliExpress is contacting all known purchasers.
None reported.
Henan Ouchang Trading Co. Ltd. and Xinxiang Junshun Trading Co. Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
