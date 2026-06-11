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Timechee Changing Table Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Timechee

  • Recalled Timechee Changing Table Dresser (front)
  • Recalled Timechee Changing Table Dresser (side)
  • Recalled Timechee Changing Table Dresser (back)
  • Side of product box with “KF200066US-01XN-003”
Name of Product:
Timechee Changing Table Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in a risk of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 11, 2026
Units:

About 10,354

Consumer Contact

Timechee toll-free at 833-851-3720 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at TimecheeRecall@timechee.com.

E-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Timechee Changing Table Dressers. The recalled dressers are made of wood and were sold in white. The dresser has five drawers and two shelves, and a two-section changing table top. It measures 47.2 inches long, by 19.5 inches wide, by 36.1 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.  The dresser comes packaged in a cardboard box with “KF200066US-01XN-003” printed on the side.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Timechee for instructions on how to identify affected units and dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to email a photo to TimecheeRecall@timechee.com demonstrating disposal of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2023 through May 2026 for about $190.
Manufacturer(s):
Fujian Xiniuniu Home Furnishing Co., Ltd., of China
Retailer:

Ningbo Jiangbei Yugui E-commerce Co., Ltd., dba Timechee, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-541

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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