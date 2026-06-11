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LiKee Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by ChilanTech

  • Recalled LiKee Pull String Teething Toy – UFO-Blue
  • “LiKee” and “Baby Sensory Toy” are printed on the front of the teething toy packaging
  • “Model No. LK-FDWJ” is printed on the back of the recalled LiKee teething toy packaging
Name of Product:
LiKee Pull String Teething Toys
Hazard:

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of children’s throat and become lodged, posing a serious risk of respiratory distress and deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 11, 2026
Units:

About 24,400

Consumer Contact

ChilanTech by email at likee-teether-recall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves LiKee Pull String teething toys. The teething toys consist of an off-white disc shape with a blue ball in the center and six multi-colored, silicone tentacle-looking pull strings that run through the ball. The disc has three soft push buttons. The brand name and “Baby Sensory Toy” are printed on the front of the product packaging and “Model No. LK-FDWJ” on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the toy immediately, take it away from children and contact ChilanTech for free replacement toy of at least equal value, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toys by cutting the silicone tentacles and writing in permanent marker “Recalled” on the toys’ main body and send a photo of the destroyed product to likee-teether-recall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received ten reports of the toys’ strings reaching the back of a child’s throat, resulting in respiratory distress or choking.

Sold At:
Amazon.com from November 2024 through December 2025 for about $10.
Manufacturer(s):
Guangzhou Huanmao Business Service Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Qilanshiyeyouxiangongsi (Shenzhen Qilan Industrial Co., Ltd.), dba ChilanTech, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-538

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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