LiKee Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by ChilanTech

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of children’s throat and become lodged, posing a serious risk of respiratory distress and deadly choking hazard.
About 24,400
ChilanTech by email at likee-teether-recall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves LiKee Pull String teething toys. The teething toys consist of an off-white disc shape with a blue ball in the center and six multi-colored, silicone tentacle-looking pull strings that run through the ball. The disc has three soft push buttons. The brand name and “Baby Sensory Toy” are printed on the front of the product packaging and “Model No. LK-FDWJ” on the back.
Consumers should stop using the toy immediately, take it away from children and contact ChilanTech for free replacement toy of at least equal value, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toys by cutting the silicone tentacles and writing in permanent marker “Recalled” on the toys’ main body and send a photo of the destroyed product to likee-teether-recall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
The firm has received ten reports of the toys’ strings reaching the back of a child’s throat, resulting in respiratory distress or choking.
Shenzhen Qilanshiyeyouxiangongsi (Shenzhen Qilan Industrial Co., Ltd.), dba ChilanTech, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.