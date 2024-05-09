ZLINE Recalls Built-In Electric Wall Ovens Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The oven door hinge can dislodge, releasing the spring, which can damage or break through the door trim, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.
About 5,000
ZLINE toll-free at 833-256-3603 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at awrecall@zlinekitchen.com, or online at https://zlinekitchen.com/recalls-walloven or at https://zlinekitchen.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page and then “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves single-door and double-door ZLINE built-in electric wall ovens with model numbers AWS-30, AWD-30, AWS-30-BS, AWD-30-BS, AWSS-30, and AWDS-30. The recalled ovens were sold in stainless steel and black stainless with a digital control at the top of the unit. The recalled product is approximately 30 inches wide by 24.5 inches deep by 51 inches high for the double wall oven, and 29 inches high for the single wall oven. The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom face of the door. The serial number and the manufacturing date in YYYYMMDD format are printed on a white label located inside the right side of the oven. The serial numbers range between 207986920110001 and WOAR2112048400, and the manufacturing dates between November 2020 and December 2021 are shown as 20201101 through 20211231.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ovens until the oven door is repaired. Contact ZLINE to obtain a free replacement door and instructions on replacing it. Consumers can register online at https://zlinekitchen.com/recalls-walloven to begin the repair process. Consumers who require physical assistance may request a service visit. ZLINE is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received 95 reports of incidents of the door spring releasing or breaking through the top of the oven door. One minor injury has been reported.
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath, of Reno, Nev.
