ZLINE Recalls Built-In Electric Wall Ovens Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Description:

This recall involves single-door and double-door ZLINE built-in electric wall ovens with model numbers AWS-30, AWD-30, AWS-30-BS, AWD-30-BS, AWSS-30, and AWDS-30. The recalled ovens were sold in stainless steel and black stainless with a digital control at the top of the unit. The recalled product is approximately 30 inches wide by 24.5 inches deep by 51 inches high for the double wall oven, and 29 inches high for the single wall oven. The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom face of the door. The serial number and the manufacturing date in YYYYMMDD format are printed on a white label located inside the right side of the oven. The serial numbers range between 207986920110001 and WOAR2112048400, and the manufacturing dates between November 2020 and December 2021 are shown as 20201101 through 20211231.