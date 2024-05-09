 Skip to main content

ZLINE Recalls Built-In Electric Wall Ovens Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Name of Product:
ZLINE Wall Ovens
Hazard:

The oven door hinge can dislodge, releasing the spring, which can damage or break through the door trim, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 09, 2024
Units:

About 5,000

Consumer Contact

ZLINE toll-free at 833-256-3603 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at awrecall@zlinekitchen.com, or online at https://zlinekitchen.com/recalls-walloven or at https://zlinekitchen.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page and then “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves single-door and double-door ZLINE built-in electric wall ovens with model numbers AWS-30, AWD-30, AWS-30-BS, AWD-30-BS, AWSS-30, and AWDS-30. The recalled ovens were sold in stainless steel and black stainless with a digital control at the top of the unit. The recalled product is approximately 30 inches wide by 24.5 inches deep by 51 inches high for the double wall oven, and 29 inches high for the single wall oven. The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom face of the door. The serial number and the manufacturing date in YYYYMMDD format are printed on a white label located inside the right side of the oven. The serial numbers range between 207986920110001 and WOAR2112048400, and the manufacturing dates between November 2020 and December 2021 are shown as 20201101 through 20211231.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ovens until the oven door is repaired. Contact ZLINE to obtain a free replacement door and instructions on replacing it. Consumers can register online at https://zlinekitchen.com/recalls-walloven to begin the repair process. Consumers who require physical assistance may request a service visit. ZLINE is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 95 reports of incidents of the door spring releasing or breaking through the top of the oven door. One minor injury has been reported.

Sold At:
Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot and The Range Hood Store nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com and www.wayfair.com from December 2020 through September 2022 for between $1,900 and $3,950.
Importer(s):

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath, of Reno, Nev.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-226
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
