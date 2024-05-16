 Skip to main content

Electrolux Group Reannounces Recall of Frigidaire and Kenmore Electric Ranges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Multiple Fires and Injuries Reported

Name of Product:
Frigidaire and Kenmore Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Ranges
Hazard:

Depending on the model, the surface heating elements can: 1) turn on spontaneously without being switched on; 2) fail to turn off after being switched off; or 3) heat to different temperatures than selected. This poses fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
May 16, 2024
Units:

About 203,000 (The ranges were previously recalled in August 2009)

Consumer Contact

Electrolux Group toll-free at 888-845-8226 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at potentiometerrecall@electrolux.com or online at https://www.ema-recall.com/potentiometer or www.potentiometerrecall.com or www.frigidaire.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall reannouncement involves Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges. The smooth-top electric ranges have rear panel rotary knobs and digital displays. They were sold in the following colors: white, bisque, black and stainless steel. The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are located on the frame of the drawer at the bottom of the unit when the drawer is opened. 

The following models and serial numbers are included in the recall. 
 

Frigidaire ModelsFrigidaire Serial Numbers

Model Numbers

FEFBZ90GC*

FEFLMC55GC*

FEFLZ87GC*

GLEF396AB*

GLEF396AQ*

GLEF396AS*

GLEF396CQ*

GLEF396CS*

GLEFM397DB*

GLEFM397DQ*

GLEFM397DS*

GLEFM97FPB*

GLEFM97FPW*

GLEFM97GPB*

GLEFM97GPW*

LEEFM389FE*

PLEF398AC*

PLEF398CC*

PLEF398DC*

PLEFM399DC*

PLEFMZ99EC*

PLEFMZ99GC*

PLEFZ398EC*

PLEFZ398GC*

 

 

 

Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx - VF936xxxxx

 

Kenmore Elite ModelsKenmore Elite Serial Numbers

Model Numbers

790.990121*

790.990131*

790.990141*

790.990191*

 

 

Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx - VF334xxxxx

Remedy:

Contact Electrolux or register online to participate in the recall. Based on the serial number, it will be determined if consumers have a range that can be repaired or not.   

Consumers with impacted ranges should contact Electrolux for steps to avoid a burn injury, including not leaving anything on the range when it is not in use. If the range is repairable, a free inspection and repair will be scheduled. If the range is not repairable, consumers will receive a refund in the form of a $50 electronic gift card and reimbursement of up to $60 for the haul-away fee for their recalled range, once they have submitted proof of purchase of a new range and the haul-away fee paid. Electrolux may reimburse haul-away fees over $60 when consumers provide receipts or other documentation showing paid haul-away fees.

Incidents/Injuries:

Since the recall was announced in August 2009, Electrolux has received at least 212 reports of the ranges behaving erratically, including 14 reports of fires and eight reports of injuries involving burns to hands or arms, as well as smoke inhalation.

Sold At:
Sears and independent appliance stores nationwide from June 2001 through August 2009 for between $1,000 and $2,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Electrolux Home Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-235

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

