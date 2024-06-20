Vitamix Reannounces and Expands Recall of Ascent Series and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce Blending Containers and Blade Bases Due to Laceration Hazard; Offers New Repair Kit Due to Additional Injuries

The containers can separate from the blade base, exposing the blades, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
About 569,000 (In August 2018, 105,000 of the 569,000 blending containers and blade bases were previously recalled) (In addition, about 121,950 were sold in Canada)
Vitamix toll-free at 855-215-5178 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at service@vitamix.com, or online at www.BlendingCupBowlRecall.expertinquiry.com or https://www.vitamix.com/us/en_us and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce blending containers, 20-ounce blending containers, and blade bases, including those that were repaired as part of a previous recall in August 2018. The clear containers and black blade bases are included with certain Vitamix Venturist and Ascent Series blenders, such as the Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300, and Ascent A3500 blenders; and also sold separately, as sets, or bundles in various configurations. The Vitamix logo is printed on the blending container.
All consumers, including consumers who participated in the 2018 recall, should immediately stop using the recalled 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers and blade bases, and contact Vitamix for a repair kit, consisting of a protective plastic shroud to attach over the blade base and additional instructional labels.
Vitamix has received 27 reports of lacerations, including 11 reports from the prior 2018 recall, when consumers’ hands came in contact with exposed blades.
