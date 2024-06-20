 Skip to main content

Vitamix Reannounces and Expands Recall of Ascent Series and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce Blending Containers and Blade Bases Due to Laceration Hazard; Offers New Repair Kit Due to Additional Injuries

  • Recalled Vitamix Ascent Series and Venturist Series 8-ounce Blending Container
  • Recalled Vitamix Ascent Series and Venturist Series 20-ounce Blending Container
  • Recalled Vitamix Ascent Series and Venturist Series Blade Base
Name of Product:
Vitamix Ascent® Series and Venturist® Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce Blending Containers and Blade Bases
Hazard:

The containers can separate from the blade base, exposing the blades, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 20, 2024
Units:

About 569,000 (In August 2018, 105,000 of the 569,000 blending containers and blade bases were previously recalled) (In addition, about 121,950 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Vitamix toll-free at 855-215-5178 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at service@vitamix.com, or online at www.BlendingCupBowlRecall.expertinquiry.com or https://www.vitamix.com/us/en_us and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce blending containers, 20-ounce blending containers, and blade bases, including those that were repaired as part of a previous recall in August 2018. The clear containers and black blade bases are included with certain Vitamix Venturist and Ascent Series blenders, such as the Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300, and Ascent A3500 blenders; and also sold separately, as sets, or bundles in various configurations. The Vitamix logo is printed on the blending container.

Remedy:

All consumers, including consumers who participated in the 2018 recall, should immediately stop using the recalled 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers and blade bases, and contact Vitamix for a repair kit, consisting of a protective plastic shroud to attach over the blade base and additional instructional labels.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vitamix has received 27 reports of lacerations, including 11 reports from the prior 2018 recall, when consumers’ hands came in contact with exposed blades.

Sold At:
Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, Target, Williams Sonoma, Walmart and specialty and independent stores nationwide, and online at Vitamix.com, Amazon.com and QVC.com from April 2017 through May 2024 for between $30 and $990 for the blender and blending containers when sold with other products.
Manufacturer(s):
Vita-Mix Corporation, of Cleveland, Ohio
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-276

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

