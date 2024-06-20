 Skip to main content

MM Products Recalls JoyJolt™ Declan Glass Coffee Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mug
Name of Product:
JoyJolt Drinkware Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs
Hazard:

The glass mugs can break and crack when filled with hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 20, 2024
Units:

About 580,000

Consumer Contact

MM Products toll-free at 888-569-5680 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall@joyjolt.com, or online at https://joyjolt.com/pages/product-notices-recalls or www.joyjolt.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves JoyJolt Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs with model number JG10242. They were sold in a 16 oz. size as a set of six. The recalled glasses are clear with a handle. The model numbers are printed on the product packaging and the order confirmation.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee glasses, and contact MM Products for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been 103 incidents of the recalled coffee glasses breaking at the base, resulting in 56 injuries, including 35 burns across the body from spilled hot liquids, and 21 cuts. Seven incidents required medical attention, including surgery and stitches.

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com and on MM Products Inc.’s website www.joyjolt.com from September 2019 through May 2022 for between $20 and $25 for a set of six mugs.
Importer(s):

MM Products Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-272

