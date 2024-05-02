True Manufacturing Recalls Commercial Refrigerators with Secop Compressors Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled commercial refrigerators with Secop Compressors can fail in a manner causing the compressor to overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 29,200 (In addition, about 50 were sold in Mexico)
True Manufacturing toll-free at 855-203-0185 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@true-secopcompressor-retrofit.com, or online at www.true-secopcompressor-retrofit.com or www.true-secopcompressor-recall.com for more information, or at www.truemfg.com and click on the “Recall” quick link.
Recall Details
This recall involves commercial refrigerators with Secop compressors with model number NLE11MN. The recalled Secop Compressors installed in True Commercial Refrigerators were sold through corporate channels to commercial customers and to the commercial food service companies. The recalled commercial refrigerators are both black and stainless steel in color, and have configurations with double, triple, and sliding doors. The model and serial numbers are printed on a label located inside the commercial refrigerator cabinet by the left door. The following refrigerator models and serial numbers are included in this recall:
|Refrigerator Model
|First serial number
|Last serial number
|GDIM-49NT
|9466976
|10040916
|GDM-45
|9344197
|10010080
|GDM-47
|9300299
|10010063
|GDM-47FC
|9344301
|10010081
|GDM-47RL
|9342885
|10049968
|GDM-49
|9301457
|10009796
|GDM-49FC
|9343416
|9994430
|GDM-49RL
|9347552
|10049976
|GDM-69
|9302194
|10049977
|GDM-69FC
|9368706
|10042783
|GDM-72
|9303855
|10048931
|GDM-72FC
|9346330
|10048907
|T-49G
|9789525
|9872836
|TSD-47
|9364752
|10042789
|TSD-47G
|9342889
|10049972
Consumers should immediately stop using commercial refrigerators with Secop compressors with model number NLE11MN, and contact True Manufacturing for a free repair. The original Secop ePTC starter in the compressor with the RSCR motor configuration will be replaced with the CSIR motor configuration. Consumers can register their unit for retrofit at www.true-secopcompressor-retrofit.com or www.true-secopcompressor-recall.com, and an on-site service visit by a technician will be scheduled. True Manufacturing is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 14 reports of fires resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
