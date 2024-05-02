 Skip to main content

True Manufacturing Recalls Commercial Refrigerators with Secop Compressors Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled True Commercial Refrigerator with Secop Compressors, model number T-49G
  • Recalled True Commercial Refrigerator with Secop Compressors, model number GDIM-49NT
  • Recalled True Commercial Refrigerator with Secop Compressors, model number GDM-72
  • Recalled True Commercial Refrigerator with Secop Compressors, model number GDM GDM-49
  • Recalled True Commercial Refrigerator with Secop Compressors, model number TSD-47
  • SECOP Compressor with model number NLE11MN
Name of Product:
Commercial Refrigerators with Secop Compressors
Hazard:

The recalled commercial refrigerators with Secop Compressors can fail in a manner causing the compressor to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 02, 2024
Units:

About 29,200 (In addition, about 50 were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

True Manufacturing toll-free at 855-203-0185 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@true-secopcompressor-retrofit.com, or online at www.true-secopcompressor-retrofit.com or www.true-secopcompressor-recall.com for more information, or at www.truemfg.com and click on the “Recall” quick link.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves commercial refrigerators with Secop compressors with model number NLE11MN. The recalled Secop Compressors installed in True Commercial Refrigerators were sold through corporate channels to commercial customers and to the commercial food service companies. The recalled commercial refrigerators are both black and stainless steel in color, and have configurations with double, triple, and sliding doors. The model and serial numbers are printed on a label located inside the commercial refrigerator cabinet by the left door. The following refrigerator models and serial numbers are included in this recall:

Refrigerator ModelFirst serial numberLast serial number
GDIM-49NT946697610040916
GDM-45934419710010080
GDM-47930029910010063
GDM-47FC934430110010081
GDM-47RL934288510049968
GDM-49930145710009796
GDM-49FC93434169994430
GDM-49RL934755210049976
GDM-69930219410049977
GDM-69FC936870610042783
GDM-72930385510048931
GDM-72FC934633010048907
T-49G97895259872836
TSD-47936475210042789
TSD-47G934288910049972 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using commercial refrigerators with Secop compressors with model number NLE11MN, and contact True Manufacturing for a free repair. The original Secop ePTC starter in the compressor with the RSCR motor configuration will be replaced with the CSIR motor configuration. Consumers can register their unit for retrofit at www.true-secopcompressor-retrofit.com or www.true-secopcompressor-recall.com, and an on-site service visit by a technician will be scheduled. True Manufacturing is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 14 reports of fires resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Directly to commercial food service businesses by dealers and distributors from January 2018 through June 2020 for between $3,000 and $8,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Secop GmbH, of Germany (compressors); and True Manufacturing Co. Inc., of O’Fallon, Missouri (commercial refrigerators)
Manufactured In:
Slovakia and China (compressors); and United States (commercial refrigerators)
Recall number:
24-219
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled True Commercial Refrigerator with Secop Compressors, model number T-49G
True Manufacturing Recalls Commercial Refrigerators with Secop Compressors Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled commercial refrigerators with Secop Compressors can fail in a manner causing the compressor to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Igloo 12 oz. Youth Sipper Bottle
Igloo Products Recalls Youth Sipper Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

The silicone cover on the sipper can detach while in use, posing a choking hazard to children.

Recalled Mainstays Electric Mini Chopper container with blade and lid
Walmart Recalls Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The chopper’s blade can operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Recalled Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs (As Sold)
Nestlé USA Recalls Metallic Mugs Sold with Starbucks-Branded Gift Sets Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

If microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, the mugs can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Recalled Insignia 3.4-qt. Digital Air Fryer model NS-AF34D2
Best Buy Recalls Insignia® Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards

The air fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break, posing fire and burn hazards. Additionally, the air fryer ovens can overheat and the glass on the door can shatter, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

Recalled MSR Reactor Accessory cooking pot (1 liter)
Cascade Designs Recalls Camping Cooking Pots Due to Burn and Scald Hazards

The pot handle can detach or become loose, posing burn and scald risks to consumers from hot food and liquids spilling from the product.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product