Vornado Expands Recall to Include Additional 1.75 Million Steamfast Travel Steam Irons Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

  • Recalled Steamfast Iron Model Side View
  • Recalled Steamfast Iron Models SF-717, SF-720, and SF-727
  • Model number on back of recalled Steamfast irons
Name of Product:
Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons
Hazard:

The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
December 14, 2023
Units:

About 1.75 million (In addition, about 9,000 in Canada) (About 275,000 Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons manufactured before March 2017 were previously recalled in April 2023)

Consumer Contact

Vornado toll-free at 866-827-3362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.steamfast.com/recalls/travelirons to start a recall submission. Consumers can also visit www.vornado.com or www.steamfast.com, and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall expansion involves all Steamfast brand Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727. The model numbers are printed on the back of the irons. Steamfast is printed on the white irons.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled irons and visit the Steamfast or Vornado website to register for the recall and receive a refund or a free replacement iron.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vornado has received a total of 74 reports of incidents, including 18 additional reports of the iron’s power cord smoking, sparking, catching fire, or overheating at the power cord, or of the power cord becoming damaged. Vornado has received two reports of minor shocks.

Sold At:
Walmart, Bed Bath &amp; Beyond and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, Steamfast.com and other websites from January 2009 through September 2023 for between $13 and $30.
Importer(s):

Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kansas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-050

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
