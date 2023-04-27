Vornado Recalls Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard.
About 317,000 (In addition, about 5,000 in Canada)
Vornado toll-free at 866-827-3362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.steamfast.com/recalls/travelirons to start a recall submission. Consumers can also visit www.vornado.com or www.steamfast.com, and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves dual voltage Steamfast brand Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727 and with date codes between January 2008 and March 2017, and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons with model number 606335. The model numbers and the production date codes are printed on the back of the irons. Steamfast or Brookstone are printed on the white irons.
The recalled Steamfast and Brookstone irons can also be identified by the length of the cord bushing. The recalled irons have a gray or black cord bushing that extends less than one inch from the enclosure along the power cord.
|Name
|Model Numbers
|Production Date Codes
|Sold at Stores and Online
|Steamfast Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with Dual Voltage
|SF-717
|JAN08 through MAR17 or 01/08 and 03/17
|Nationwide in US
|SF-720
|JAN08 through MAR17 or 01/08 and 03/17
|Exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond
|SF-727
|JAN17 only
|Exclusively at Walmart
|Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons
|606335
|All
|Exclusively at Brookstone from 2009 to 2013
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled irons and visit the Steamfast or Vornado website to register for the recall and receive a refund of $19.99.
Vornado has received 50 reports of incidents, including 38 reports of the iron’s power cord smoking, sparking, burning or other signs of overheating and 12 reports of cord damage. No injuries have been reported.
Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kansas and Brookstone Inc., of Merrimack, New Hampshire
- Contact a media specialist.