Vornado Recalls Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

Name of Product:
Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons
Hazard:

The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 27, 2023
Units:

About 317,000 (In addition, about 5,000 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Vornado toll-free at 866-827-3362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.steamfast.com/recalls/travelirons to start a recall submission. Consumers can also visit www.vornado.com or www.steamfast.com, and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves dual voltage Steamfast brand Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727 and with date codes between January 2008 and March 2017, and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons with model number 606335. The model numbers and the production date codes are printed on the back of the irons. Steamfast or Brookstone are printed on the white irons.

The recalled Steamfast and Brookstone irons can also be identified by the length of the cord bushing. The recalled irons have a gray or black cord bushing that extends less than one inch from the enclosure along the power cord.

 

Name Model Numbers Production Date Codes Sold at Stores and Online
Steamfast Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with Dual Voltage SF-717 JAN08 through MAR17 or 01/08 and 03/17 Nationwide in US
  SF-720 JAN08 through MAR17 or 01/08 and 03/17 Exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond
  SF-727 JAN17 only Exclusively at Walmart
Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons 606335 All Exclusively at Brookstone from 2009 to 2013

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled irons and visit the Steamfast or Vornado website to register for the recall and receive a refund of $19.99.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vornado has received 50 reports of incidents, including 38 reports of the iron’s power cord smoking, sparking, burning or other signs of overheating and 12 reports of cord damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart, Bed Bath &amp; Beyond and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, Steamfast.com, and other online retailers from January 2009 through May 2018 and Brookstone between 2009 and 2013 for between $13 and $30.
Importer(s):

Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kansas and Brookstone Inc., of Merrimack, New Hampshire

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-189

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

