Vornado Recalls Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

Description:

This recall involves dual voltage Steamfast brand Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727 and with date codes between January 2008 and March 2017, and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons with model number 606335. The model numbers and the production date codes are printed on the back of the irons. Steamfast or Brookstone are printed on the white irons.

The recalled Steamfast and Brookstone irons can also be identified by the length of the cord bushing. The recalled irons have a gray or black cord bushing that extends less than one inch from the enclosure along the power cord.