Southern Telecom Recalls Brookstone TurboVac Handheld Rechargeable Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Belk

The vacuums can short circuit during or after charging the battery, posing a fire hazard.
About 10,600
Southern Telecom toll-free at 866-450-4493 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at support@customersupport123.com, or online at www.southerntelecom.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Brookstone TurboVac Handheld Rechargeable Vacuums (Model No. BSBVAC301). The model number is printed on the back of the unit. “Brookstone” is printed on the top front of the vacuum. The vacuums are black and come with a wall-plate for hanging on the wall, and they measure 2.89 x 12 inches in dimension.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Brookstone TurboVac Handheld Rechargeable Vacuums (Model No. BSBVAC301), and contact Southern Telecom to receive a full refund.
The firm has received two reports of serious fires caused by the vacuums, resulting in property damage.
Southern Telecom Inc., of New York
