Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Daikin FIT, Amana Brand S-series, and Goodman SD Heat Pumps Due to Risk of Excessive Heat Exposure

A power interruption in the heat pump can result in the product providing heat when the power resumes, despite the thermostat being in cooling mode, posing a risk of excessive heat exposure to consumers.
About 56,000 (In addition, about 5,522 were sold in Canada)
DCT toll-free at 855-545-0235 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.goodmanmfg.com/fit-recall or https://daikincomfort.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Daikin FIT, Amana Brand S-series, and Goodman SD heat pumps that provide heating and cooling. The recalled units are beige and the model name is printed on the outside of the unit. The model number is located on the serial plate on the side of the unit. The following model numbers are included in this recall:
|Recalled Daikin FIT
|Recalled Amana S-Series
|Recalled Goodman SD
|DZ6VSA1810-AA
|ASZS601810-AA
|GSZS601810-AB
|DZ6VSA1810-AB
|ASZS601810-AB
|GSZS602410-AB
|DZ6VSA2410-AA
|ASZS602410-AA
|GSZS603010-AB
|DZ6VSA2410-AB
|ASZS602410-AB
|GSZS603610-AB
|DZ6VSA241E-AB
|ASZS60241E-AB
|DZ6VSA3010-AA
|ASZS603010-AA
|DZ6VSA3010-AB
|ASZS603010-AB
|DZ6VSA3610-AA
|ASZS603610-AA
|DZ6VSA3610-AB
|ASZS603610-AB
Daikin Comfort Technologies (DCT) is updating the software remotely for consumers whose Daikin FIT, Amana Brand S-series, and Goodman SD heating and cooling systems are connected to WiFi. Consumers with systems not connected to WiFi should register for the recall at http://www.goodmanmfg.com/fit-recall to receive instructions to perform the update.
None reported
