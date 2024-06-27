 Skip to main content

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Daikin FIT, Amana Brand S-series, and Goodman SD Heat Pumps Due to Risk of Excessive Heat Exposure

  • Recalled Amana Brand S-series heat pump
  • Recalled Daikin FIT heat pump
  • Recalled Goodman SD heat pump
  • Location of model number on serial plate on side of unit
  • Location of model number on serial plate
Name of Product:
Daikin FIT, Amana Brand S-series, and Goodman SD heat pumps
Hazard:

A power interruption in the heat pump can result in the product providing heat when the power resumes, despite the thermostat being in cooling mode, posing a risk of excessive heat exposure to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 27, 2024
Units:

About 56,000 (In addition, about 5,522 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DCT toll-free at 855-545-0235 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.goodmanmfg.com/fit-recall or https://daikincomfort.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Daikin FIT, Amana Brand S-series, and Goodman SD heat pumps that provide heating and cooling. The recalled units are beige and the model name is printed on the outside of the unit. The model number is located on the serial plate on the side of the unit. The following model numbers are included in this recall:

Recalled Daikin FITRecalled Amana S-SeriesRecalled Goodman SD 
DZ6VSA1810-AA  ASZS601810-AA  GSZS601810-AB  
DZ6VSA1810-AB  ASZS601810-AB  GSZS602410-AB  
DZ6VSA2410-AA  ASZS602410-AA  GSZS603010-AB  
DZ6VSA2410-AB  ASZS602410-AB  GSZS603610-AB  
DZ6VSA241E-AB  ASZS60241E-AB   
DZ6VSA3010-AA  ASZS603010-AA   
DZ6VSA3010-AB  ASZS603010-AB   
DZ6VSA3610-AA  ASZS603610-AA   
DZ6VSA3610-AB  ASZS603610-AB   
Remedy:

Daikin Comfort Technologies (DCT) is updating the software remotely for consumers whose Daikin FIT, Amana Brand S-series, and Goodman SD heating and cooling systems are connected to WiFi. Consumers with systems not connected to WiFi should register for the recall at http://www.goodmanmfg.com/fit-recall to receive instructions to perform the update.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Independent heating and cooling dealers nationwide from May 2022 through April 2024 for between $2,200 and $5,700.
Manufacturer(s):
Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P., of Houston, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States and Thailand
Recall number:
24-286
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

