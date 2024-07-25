 Skip to main content

Ophanie Area Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Ophanie

  • Recalled Large Ophanie Pink Rug
  • Front of Label on recalled rug
  • Back of Label on recalled rug
Name of Product:
Ophanie Large Pink Area Rugs
Hazard:

The recalled area rugs violate the mandatory federal flammability regulations for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 25, 2024
Units:

About 5,200

Consumer Contact

Ophanie toll-free at 888-281-8150 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@liyi99.com, or online at http://www.ophanie.com/recall/index.html or www.ophanie.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ophanie large fluffy/shag area rugs. The rectangular rugs are pink and were sold in two sizes: 5 feet x 8 feet and 6 feet x 9 feet. “Ultra Soft Fluffy Area Rugs”, the letter “T”, “100% Polyester”, “High-density Sponge”, “PVC Anti-slip Dots” and usage instructions are printed on a label on the side of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled rugs immediately and contact Ophanie for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the product by cutting it in half, and to provide proof of destruction by sending a photo of the cut product to recall@liyi99.com to receive a full refund. Ophanie is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from April 2024 through June 2024 for between $42 to $65.
Importer(s):

Ophanie, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-315

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

