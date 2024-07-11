Atomi Recalls Smart Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled smart heaters can turn on without user input, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 99,400 (In addition, about 10,700 were sold in Canada)
Atomi toll-free at 888-770-7140 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.atomiheaterrecall.com or www.atomismart.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Atomi Smart Heaters, tower models AT1323, AT1481, AT1520 and AT1632; tabletop models AT1482 and AT1521; and wall heater model AT1635. These portable electric heaters were sold in black, silver or white color, depending on the model. The tower heater models measure about 26-28 inches tall and 8-11 inches wide. The tabletop heater models measure about 18 inches tall and eight inches wide. The wall heater models measure about 17 inches tall and 23 inches wide. The model number can be found on a product identification sticker on the bottom of the unit.
|Product Name
|Model Number
|Atomi Smart Tower Heater
|AT1323
|Atomi Smart Tower Heater
|AT1481
|Atomi Smart Tower Heater
|AT1520
|Atomi Smart Tabletop Heater
|AT1482
|Atomi Smart Tabletop Heater
|AT1521
|Atomi Smart Tower Heater
|AT1632
|Atomi Smart Wall Heater
|AT1635
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters, unplug the units, and follow the instructions online at www.atomiheaterrecall.com to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the unplugged unit’s power cord and upload a photograph of the cut cord, as well as a photograph of the manufacturer’s label on the underside of their units during the registration process.
The firm has received one report of the heater turning on without user input. No injuries have been reported.
Atomi Smart, of New York
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.