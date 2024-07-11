 Skip to main content

Atomi Recalls Smart Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Atomi Smart Tower Heater model AT1323
  • Recalled Atomi Smart Tower Heater models AT1481 and AT1520
  • Recalled Atomi Smart Tabletop Heater models AT1482 and AT1521
  • Recalled Atomi Smart Tower Heater model AT1632
  • Recalled Atomi Smart Wall Heater model AT1635
Atomi Smart Heaters
The recalled smart heaters can turn on without user input, posing fire and burn hazards.

Refund
July 11, 2024
About 99,400 (In addition, about 10,700 were sold in Canada)

Atomi toll-free at 888-770-7140 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.atomiheaterrecall.com or www.atomismart.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves Atomi Smart Heaters, tower models AT1323, AT1481, AT1520 and AT1632; tabletop models AT1482 and AT1521; and wall heater model AT1635. These portable electric heaters were sold in black, silver or white color, depending on the model. The tower heater models measure about 26-28 inches tall and 8-11 inches wide. The tabletop heater models measure about 18 inches tall and eight inches wide. The wall heater models measure about 17 inches tall and 23 inches wide. The model number can be found on a product identification sticker on the bottom of the unit. 

Product NameModel Number
Atomi Smart Tower HeaterAT1323
Atomi Smart Tower HeaterAT1481
Atomi Smart Tower HeaterAT1520
Atomi Smart Tabletop HeaterAT1482
Atomi Smart Tabletop HeaterAT1521
Atomi Smart Tower HeaterAT1632
Atomi Smart Wall HeaterAT1635
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters, unplug the units, and follow the instructions online at www.atomiheaterrecall.com to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the unplugged unit’s power cord and upload a photograph of the cut cord, as well as a photograph of the manufacturer’s label on the underside of their units during the registration process.

The firm has received one report of the heater turning on without user input. No injuries have been reported.

Amazon, Ace Hardware, Atomiusa.com, Best Buy, BJʼs Wholesale Club, Costco, Hammacher Schlemmer, Home Depot, Lowes.com, Menards, Sam's Club and Walmart stores nationwide from October 2019 through April 2024 for between $80 and $150, depending on the model.
Atomi Smart, of New York

China
24-298
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

