BISSELL Recalls More Than 3 Million Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners Due to Burn Hazard

Name of Product:
BISSELL® Steam Shot™ Handheld Steam Cleaners
Hazard:

The recalled steam cleaners can expel hot water or steam onto users while heating or during use, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 18, 2024
Units:

About 3.2 million (In addition, about 355,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Contact BISSELL toll-free at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, email RecallNA@bissell.com, or online at www.BISSELL.com/steamshotrecall or www.BISSELL.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves multiple models of the BISSELL Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners in the model series 39N7 and 2994. “STEAM SHOT” or “POWER STEAMER” is printed on the side of the product. The model numbers are printed on the product rating label located on the bottom of the unit. Colors include green, pink, blue, orange, white, black, purple and red.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steam cleaners, and contact BISSELL to receive either a $60 credit to be used towards a BISSELL.com purchase, or a $40 refund for each of the recalled steam cleaners. Consumers should visit www.BISSELL.com/steamshotrecall to register for the recall, and for instructions on how to cut the cord and take and upload a photo of the steam cleaner showing the model number and cut cord.

Incidents/Injuries:

BISSELL has received 183 reports of hot water or steam escaping from the product, including 157 reports of minor burn injuries.

Sold At:
Target, Walmart, and other department and home goods stores nationwide, and online at www.bissell.com, www.amazon.com, www.hsn.com, and other websites from August 2008 through May 2024 for between $35 and $40, or $70 for a two-pack.
Importer(s):

BISSELL Homecare Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-309
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

