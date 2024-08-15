Trader Joe's Company Recalls Mango Tangerine Scented Candles Due to Fire Hazard

The candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax causing a larger than expected flame, posing a fire hazard.
About 653,000
This recall involves Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine Scented Candles with SKU 56879. The candles are white colored wax with a cotton wick in a tin container. The candles weigh about 5.7 ounces, and SKU number 56879 is located on the bottom of the tin container.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Mango Tangerine Scented Candles sold in June 2024 and return the candle to any Trader Joe’s store for a full cash refund of $4, or complete the Product Feedback Form online at https://www.traderjoes.com/home/contact-us/product-feedback to receive a $4 Trader Joe’s gift card by mail. Consumers will receive a response from Customer Relations requesting a receipt or a photo of the candle.
The firm has received 14 reports of incidents involving high flames with the recalled candles, including three reports of minor property damage and two reports of minor burns.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
