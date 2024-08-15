 Skip to main content

Trader Joe's Company Recalls Mango Tangerine Scented Candles Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Mango Tangerine Scented Candles
Hazard:

The candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax causing a larger than expected flame, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 15, 2024
Units:

About 653,000

Consumer Contact

Trader Joe's Company toll-free at 833-771-0299 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, online at https://www.traderjoes.com/home/contact-us/product-feedback, https://www.traderjoes.com/home/announcements?category=recalls or www.traderjoes.com and click on “Announcements” and then “Recalls”.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine Scented Candles with SKU 56879. The candles are white colored wax with a cotton wick in a tin container. The candles weigh about 5.7 ounces, and SKU number 56879 is located on the bottom of the tin container.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Mango Tangerine Scented Candles sold in June 2024 and return the candle to any Trader Joe’s store for a full cash refund of $4, or complete the Product Feedback Form online at https://www.traderjoes.com/home/contact-us/product-feedback to receive a $4 Trader Joe’s gift card by mail. Consumers will receive a response from Customer Relations requesting a receipt or a photo of the candle.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 14 reports of incidents involving high flames with the recalled candles, including three reports of minor property damage and two reports of minor burns.

Sold At:
Trader Joe's stores nationwide in June 2024 for about $4.
Distributor(s):
Trader Joe's Company, of Monrovia, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-342
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

