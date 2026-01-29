 Skip to main content

LuxJet Submersible LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

  • Violative LuxJet Submersible LED Lights
  • Violative LuxJet Submersible LED Lights
Name of Product:
LuxJet Submersible LED Lights
Hazard:

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings required by Reese’s Law. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 29, 2026
Units:

About 9,150

Consumer Contact

LuxJet by email at info@luxjet.com.cn.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves LuxJet Submersible LED Lights. The LED lights were sold in sets of 10 LED color changing lights, two remote controls, 20 preinstalled CR2450 lithium batteries in the lights and four preinstalled CR2032 lithium batteries in the remote controls. Each light is about 3.5 cm in diameter.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled LED Lights and contact LuxJet for instructions on how to destroy the product and obtain a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the destroyed product to LuxJet via email at info@luxjet.com.cn.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from January 2022 through November 2025 for about $23.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Shimei Lighting Co., Ltd dba as Luxjet, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-222

Related Recalls

Recalled Academy Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chair - charcoal
Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chairs Due to Injury and Fall Hazards

The recalled chairs’ legs can break, posing injury and fall hazards to consumers.

Recalled RH 48” Natural Antler Chandelier
RH Recalls Natural Antler Chandeliers Due to Impact Hazard

If the chandelier is hung at an angle on a vaulted ceiling or a sloped beam, the chandelier canopy hardware can break, causing the chandelier to detach and fall from the ceiling, posing an impact hazard.

Recalled YOLAAH Bed Rail (front view)
YOLAAH Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails, because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Sangohe Bed Rail - front view
Sangohe Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Vasicar 18-Drawer Dresser in black
Vasicar 18-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Rattan 6-Drawer Dresser - Front
Rattan 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Rattan

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in a risk of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product