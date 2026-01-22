Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chairs Due to Injury and Fall Hazards

Description:

This recall involves Academy Sports + Outdoors’ Magellan-branded Odyssey Rocker Chairs with date codes 07/2025 or 08/2025 sold from September 2025 to October 2025. The recalled folding chairs were sold in charcoal, navy, olive green and teal and measure about 25.2” long by 5.5” deep by 37.4” high when folded or 25.4” long by 25.2” deep by 37.4” high when opened. They have a metal frame with a mesh backrest, a carrying handle and a drink holder on the side. The Magellan Outdoors logo is printed on the front of the backrest. Only chairs manufactured between July 2025 through August 2025 are included in this recall. “ACADEMY, LTD,” “177296” and the manufacture date in MM/YYYY format are printed on the tracking label sewn onto the seat of the chair.