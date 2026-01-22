 Skip to main content

Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chairs Due to Injury and Fall Hazards

  • Recalled Academy Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chair - charcoal
  • Recalled Academy Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chair – olive green
  • Recalled Academy Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chair - navy
  • Recalled Academy Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chair - teal
  • “ACADEMY, LTD,” “177296” and the manufacture date 07/2025 or 08/2025 are printed on the tracking label sewn onto the arm of the chair
Name of Product:
Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chairs
Hazard:

The recalled chairs’ legs can break, posing injury and fall hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 22, 2026
Units:

About 35,300

Consumer Contact

Academy Sports + Outdoors toll-free at 888-922-2336 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, email at customerservice@academy.com, or online at www.academy.com/product-recalls or www.academy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Academy Sports + Outdoors’ Magellan-branded Odyssey Rocker Chairs with date codes 07/2025 or 08/2025 sold from September 2025 to October 2025. The recalled folding chairs were sold in charcoal, navy, olive green and teal and measure about 25.2” long by 5.5” deep by 37.4” high when folded or 25.4” long by 25.2” deep by 37.4” high when opened. They have a metal frame with a mesh backrest, a carrying handle and a drink holder on the side. The Magellan Outdoors logo is printed on the front of the backrest. Only chairs manufactured between July 2025 through August 2025 are included in this recall. “ACADEMY, LTD,” “177296” and the manufacture date in MM/YYYY format are printed on the tracking label sewn onto the seat of the chair.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Academy Sports + Outdoors store for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Academy’s Customer Care to return the chair by mail at no cost.

Incidents/Injuries:

Academy Sports + Outdoors has received one report of the chair’s legs breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Academy Sports + Outdoors stores nationwide and online at academy.com from September 2025 through October 2025 for about $50.
Importer(s):

Academy Ltd., dba Academy Sports + Outdoors, of Katy, Texas

Manufactured In:
Cambodia
Recall number:
26-202
Fast Track Recall

For lifesaving information:

