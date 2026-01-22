Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chairs Due to Injury and Fall Hazards

The recalled chairs’ legs can break, posing injury and fall hazards to consumers.
About 35,300
Academy Sports + Outdoors toll-free at 888-922-2336 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, email at customerservice@academy.com, or online at www.academy.com/product-recalls or www.academy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Academy Sports + Outdoors’ Magellan-branded Odyssey Rocker Chairs with date codes 07/2025 or 08/2025 sold from September 2025 to October 2025. The recalled folding chairs were sold in charcoal, navy, olive green and teal and measure about 25.2” long by 5.5” deep by 37.4” high when folded or 25.4” long by 25.2” deep by 37.4” high when opened. They have a metal frame with a mesh backrest, a carrying handle and a drink holder on the side. The Magellan Outdoors logo is printed on the front of the backrest. Only chairs manufactured between July 2025 through August 2025 are included in this recall. “ACADEMY, LTD,” “177296” and the manufacture date in MM/YYYY format are printed on the tracking label sewn onto the seat of the chair.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Academy Sports + Outdoors store for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Academy’s Customer Care to return the chair by mail at no cost.
Academy Sports + Outdoors has received one report of the chair’s legs breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Academy Ltd., dba Academy Sports + Outdoors, of Katy, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.