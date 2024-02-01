Snap Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Sold for Pixy Flying Cameras Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion battery in the camera can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 71,000
Snap’s recall hotline at 800-269-6990 24 hours a day, or email at support@pixy.com or online at https://support.pixy.com/recall or go to www.pixy.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. Snap is contacting all known purchasers directly.
This recall involves the rechargeable lithium-ion battery sold with the pocket-sized Pixy Flying Camera. The battery was sold separately and paired with the Pixy, which takes pictures and videos and measures about five inches long by four inches wide. The Pixy and battery are both yellow in color. The battery measures about three inches long and half of an inch wide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Pixy Flying Camera, remove the battery and stop charging it. Consumers should then visit www.pixy.com for instructions on how to participate in the recall, receive a refund of the purchase price, and dispose of the battery in accordance with local and state regulations. The Pixy flying camera and other Pixy accessories are also separately eligible for a refund of the purchase price.
Snap has received four reports of the battery overheating and bulging, resulting in one minor battery fire and one minor injury.
Snap LLC., of Santa Monica, California
