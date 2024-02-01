 Skip to main content

Snap Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Sold for Pixy Flying Cameras Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled battery for Pixy Flying Camera
  • Pixy Flying Camera with recalled battery on charger
Name of Product:
Lithium-ion battery sold for Pixy Flying Cameras
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the camera can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 01, 2024
Units:

About 71,000

Consumer Contact

Snap’s recall hotline at 800-269-6990 24 hours a day, or email at support@pixy.com or online at https://support.pixy.com/recall or go to www.pixy.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. Snap is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the rechargeable lithium-ion battery sold with the pocket-sized Pixy Flying Camera. The battery was sold separately and paired with the Pixy, which takes pictures and videos and measures about five inches long by four inches wide. The Pixy and battery are both yellow in color. The battery measures about three inches long and half of an inch wide.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Pixy Flying Camera, remove the battery and stop charging it. Consumers should then visit www.pixy.com for instructions on how to participate in the recall, receive a refund of the purchase price, and dispose of the battery in accordance with local and state regulations. The Pixy flying camera and other Pixy accessories are also separately eligible for a refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

Snap has received four reports of the battery overheating and bulging, resulting in one minor battery fire and one minor injury.

Sold At:
Online at Pixy.com and Amazon.com from May 2022 through December 2023 for between $185 and $250 for the Pixy Flying Camera or “Flight Pack” bundle, between $40 and $50 for the extra charger/battery, and between $16 and $20 for the battery sold separately.
Importer(s):

Snap LLC., of Santa Monica, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-095
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled battery for Pixy Flying Camera
Snap Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Sold for Pixy Flying Cameras Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion battery in the camera can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Front view of the recalled Russound AW70V6 Loudspeaker, White
Russound Recalls AW70V6 Loudspeakers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The front baffle of the speaker can separate from the rear housing, allowing the speaker to fall from its installed location, posing an impact injury hazard to people or property below.

Recalled Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank
Lenovo Recalls USB-C Laptop Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard

The power bank’s internal screws can come loose, causing a short circuit and overheating of the lithium-ion battery, posing a fire hazard. Do not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash or battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. They can cause fires and explosions if they are damaged or crushed and are a hazard when thrown in the trash.

Recalled Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifier
Russound Recalls MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers Due to Fire Hazard

The internal circuit board components can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Smart Plug
Emporia Recalls North America Smart Plugs Due to Electric Shock Hazard

The recalled smart plugs are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock to the user.

Recalled power banks in dual pack
Costco Recalls Ubio Labs Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard; Caught Fire on Commercial Flight (Recall Alert)

The recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product