RH Baby & Child Recalls Jeune French Contemporary Upholstered Panel Cribs Due to Choking Hazard

The cylindrical metal inserts in the crib’s wooden frame can become loose and detach, posing a choking hazard.
About 480 (In addition, about 10 were sold in Canada)
RH toll-free at 833-611-1775 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online at https://rhbabyandchild.rh.com/us/en/customer-experience/safety-recalls or https://rhbabyandchild.rh.com/us/en/ and click on "Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves RH Baby & Child Jeune French Contemporary Upholstered Panel Cribs, with the following first six digits in the SKU number: 113210, 113313 and 113754. The wooden crib measures about 30 inches wide, 55 ½ inches long and 42 inches high, and were sold in brushed gray oak, brushed light oak, and brushed white oak finishes. The crib has upholstered end and lower panels and three adjustable mattress height settings, and can convert into a toddler bed. The SKU numbers are printed on the receipt, and on a label located on the inner-lower portion of the upholstered panel.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact RH to receive a full refund of the purchase price, or a new replacement crib with shipping at no charge. If no receipt is available, the consumer will receive a $1,260 cash refund, credit, or a new replacement crib with shipping at no charge. RH will provide free pickup of the recalled crib, and is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received two reports of a metal insert loosening and detaching. No injuries have been reported.
RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, California
