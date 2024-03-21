Nestlé USA Recalls Metallic Mugs Sold with Starbucks-Branded Gift Sets Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

If microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, the mugs can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards.
About 440,500
Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.nestleusa.com/media/pressreleases/metallicmugrecall or https://www.athome.starbucks.com and click on “Metallic Mug Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four gift sets containing a ceramic mug with metallic coating that bears Starbucks branding. They were sold in 11 oz. and 16 oz. sizes as part of one of the following gift sets sold during the 2023 holiday season: Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs, and either return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund. Consumers can receive a cash or gift card refund when they return the mug to the store where purchased, or a check from Nestlé USA when they visit https://www.nestleusa.com/info/contact-us-landing, scroll down to “Leave Us a Message”, click on “Complaint”, select “Recall” from the drop-down menu, attach a photo of the mug or the gift set identifier code, complete the form and hit send. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.
There have been 12 incidents of the mugs overheating or breaking resulting in 10 injuries, including nine severe burns/blisters on fingers or hands, and one cut on a finger. One incident required medical attention.
