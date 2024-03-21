Nestlé USA Recalls Metallic Mugs Sold with Starbucks-Branded Gift Sets Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs, and either return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund. Consumers can receive a cash or gift card refund when they return the mug to the store where purchased, or a check from Nestlé USA when they visit https://www.nestleusa.com/info/contact-us-landing, scroll down to “Leave Us a Message”, click on “Complaint”, select “Recall” from the drop-down menu, attach a photo of the mug or the gift set identifier code, complete the form and hit send. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.