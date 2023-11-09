IKEA Expands Recall of Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard

The plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
About 14,600 (In addition, about 10,500 were sold in Canada.) (About 22,400 were previously recalled in March 2023)
IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls or www.ikea.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all sizes of LETTAN flat mirrors. The mirrors are frameless, about 38 inches high and were sold in 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches wide. LETTAN mirrors affected by this recall for repair now include: all LETTAN mirrors with a date stamp before and including 2105 (YYWW), and LETTAN mirrors with supplier number 21944 and a date stamp before and including 2325 (YYWW). The date stamp is in (YYWW) format where the first two digits represent the year, and the last two digits represent the week of manufacture. The date stamp is located on the back of the mirror.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact IKEA to order a free set of replacement wall fittings and instructions. Alternatively, customers can return the mirror to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.
IKEA has received 10 incident reports globally in addition to the 55 reported in the previous recall, and one report of the plastic fittings coming loose and the mirror falling off the wall in the U.S. in addition to the one in the previous recall. No injuries have been reported.
IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland
IKEA US Retail LLC, of Virginia
