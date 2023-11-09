IKEA Expands Recall of Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard

Description:

This recall involves all sizes of LETTAN flat mirrors. The mirrors are frameless, about 38 inches high and were sold in 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches wide. LETTAN mirrors affected by this recall for repair now include: all LETTAN mirrors with a date stamp before and including 2105 (YYWW), and LETTAN mirrors with supplier number 21944 and a date stamp before and including 2325 (YYWW). The date stamp is in (YYWW) format where the first two digits represent the year, and the last two digits represent the week of manufacture. The date stamp is located on the back of the mirror.