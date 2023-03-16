 Skip to main content

IKEA Recalls Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled IKEA LETTAN Mirror
  • Recalled IKEA LETTAN Mirror date stamp
Name of Product:
IKEA LETTAN Mirrors
Hazard:

The plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
March 16, 2023
Units:

About 22,400 (In addition, about 17,500 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls or www.ikea.com/us/en and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all sizes of LETTAN flat mirrors. The mirrors are frameless, about 38 inches high and were sold in 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches wide.  The recalled mirrors have a date stamp before and including 2105 (YYWW). The date stamp is in (YYWW) format where the first two digits represent the year and the last two digits represent the week of manufacture. The date stamp is located on the back of the mirror.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact IKEA to order a free set of replacement wall fittings and instructions. Alternatively, customers can return the mirror to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

IKEA has received 55 incident reports globally, and one report of the plastic fittings coming loose and the mirror falling off the wall in the U.S.

Sold At:
IKEA stores nationwide and online at IKEA.com from December 2019 through October 2022 for between $23 and $56
Importer(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Retailer:

IKEA US Retail LLC, of Virginia

Manufactured In:
Switzerland
Recall number:
23-159
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

