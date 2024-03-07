 Skip to main content

High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy

  • Recalled 226pcs 5mm (0.2 inch) Magnetic Stones Toy Creativity Development DIY Magnetic Beads
Name of Product:
Magnetic Stones Toy Creativity Development DIY Magnetic Beads, 5mm (.2 inch)
Hazard:

The recalled 5mm magnetic ball sets violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 07, 2024
Units:

About 650

Consumer Contact

Joybuy Marketplace Express collect at 302-426-4543 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at oversea-service@jd.com, or online at https://www.walmart.com/seller/16214 for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 5mm (.2 inch) magnetic balls which are small, spherical, loose and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The 5mm-diameter magnets are sold in a set of 226 multi-colored magnetic balls encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box. The set includes a black storage bag.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic ball sets immediately, take them away from children, and contact Joybuy Marketplace Express to receive a pre-paid label to return them for a full refund. Joybuy Marketplace Express is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths since 2005 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Walmart.com from August 2022 through April 2023 for about $14.
Seller:

Shanghai Beiyong Trading Co., of China, through JD-E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-144

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

