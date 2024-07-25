 Skip to main content

Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Plastic Restaurant High Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Lancaster Table & Seating Standard Height Plastic Restaurant High Chairs
The T-bar located at the front middle of the chair can become loose and fall or break off while the high chair is in use, posing a fall hazard to children.

Refund
July 25, 2024
About 27,140 (In addition, about 69 were sold in Canada)

Clark Associates at 800-285-8172 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at highchairs@lancastertableandseating.com, or online at https://www.lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/plastic-high-chairs-recall or https://www.lancastertableandseating.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

This recall involves 12 models of Lancaster Table & Seating Standard Height Plastic Restaurant High Chairs. The plastic high chairs are brown, black or gray, and were sold in either assembled or ready-to-assemble form, with or without wheels. The item number is printed on the warning label found on the back of the seatback. The item numbers included in the recall are:

Product NameItem Number
Lancaster Table & Seating Black Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, assembled274HCBKWTASM
Lancaster Table & Seating Black Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, unassembled274HCHRWHLBK
Lancaster Table & Seating Black Plastic Highchair with Tray, assembled274HCBKTRASM
Lancaster Table & Seating Black Plastic Highchair with Tray, unassembled274HCHAIRBK
Lancaster Table & Seating Gray Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, assembled274HCGYWTASM
Lancaster Table & Seating Gray Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, unassembled274HCHRWHLGY
Lancaster Table & Seating Gray Plastic Highchair with Tray, assembled274HCGYTRASM
Lancaster Table & Seating Gray Plastic Highchair with Tray, unassembled274HCHAIRGY
Lancaster Table & Seating Brown Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, assembled274HCBRWTASM
Lancaster Table & Seating Brown Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, unassembled274HCHRWHLBR
Lancaster Table & Seating Brown Plastic Highchair with Tray, assembled274HCBRTRASM
Lancaster Table & Seating Brown Plastic Highchair with Tray, unassembled274HCHAIRBR
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Clark Associates for a full refund. Consumers should register their product online at https://www.lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/plastic-high-chairs-recall and dispose of the product in accordance with local and state recycling laws.

The firm has received nine reports of the T-bar located at the front of the chair coming loose or breaking off. Two injuries have been reported, including one report of a child falling out of the high chair, resulting in minor scrapes and bruises. 

The Restaurant Store nationwide and online at www.therestaurantstore.com, www.webstaurantstore.com, www.clarkfoodserviceequipment.biz, www.quicksupply.com, and www.hometownprovisions.net from June 2014 through January 2024 for between $65 and $135.
Clark Core Services LLC, d/b/a Clark Associates, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania

24-311
