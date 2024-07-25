Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Plastic Restaurant High Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The T-bar located at the front middle of the chair can become loose and fall or break off while the high chair is in use, posing a fall hazard to children.
About 27,140 (In addition, about 69 were sold in Canada)
Clark Associates at 800-285-8172 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at highchairs@lancastertableandseating.com, or online at https://www.lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/plastic-high-chairs-recall or https://www.lancastertableandseating.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 12 models of Lancaster Table & Seating Standard Height Plastic Restaurant High Chairs. The plastic high chairs are brown, black or gray, and were sold in either assembled or ready-to-assemble form, with or without wheels. The item number is printed on the warning label found on the back of the seatback. The item numbers included in the recall are:
|Product Name
|Item Number
|Lancaster Table & Seating Black Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, assembled
|274HCBKWTASM
|Lancaster Table & Seating Black Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, unassembled
|274HCHRWHLBK
|Lancaster Table & Seating Black Plastic Highchair with Tray, assembled
|274HCBKTRASM
|Lancaster Table & Seating Black Plastic Highchair with Tray, unassembled
|274HCHAIRBK
|Lancaster Table & Seating Gray Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, assembled
|274HCGYWTASM
|Lancaster Table & Seating Gray Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, unassembled
|274HCHRWHLGY
|Lancaster Table & Seating Gray Plastic Highchair with Tray, assembled
|274HCGYTRASM
|Lancaster Table & Seating Gray Plastic Highchair with Tray, unassembled
|274HCHAIRGY
|Lancaster Table & Seating Brown Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, assembled
|274HCBRWTASM
|Lancaster Table & Seating Brown Plastic Highchair with Tray and Wheels, unassembled
|274HCHRWHLBR
|Lancaster Table & Seating Brown Plastic Highchair with Tray, assembled
|274HCBRTRASM
|Lancaster Table & Seating Brown Plastic Highchair with Tray, unassembled
|274HCHAIRBR
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Clark Associates for a full refund. Consumers should register their product online at https://www.lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/plastic-high-chairs-recall and dispose of the product in accordance with local and state recycling laws.
The firm has received nine reports of the T-bar located at the front of the chair coming loose or breaking off. Two injuries have been reported, including one report of a child falling out of the high chair, resulting in minor scrapes and bruises.
Clark Core Services LLC, d/b/a Clark Associates, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania
