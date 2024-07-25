Stiger Recalls Besrey Twins Strollers Due to Entrapment, Fall and Choking Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Strollers; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Description:

This recall involves Besrey Twins Strollers, Model BR-C708S. The strollers have gray and black fabric, black frames, black wheels, and canopies that can be in the up or down position. In some units the front grab bar is covered in black fabric printed with the name “besrey” in white text, and in other units the front grab bar is covered in light gray fabric. Model NO. BR-C708S, the date of manufacture, and the name “STIGER, INC.” can be found on a white label above the back right wheel. The model number listed on the instructional literature is BR-708S.