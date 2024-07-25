 Skip to main content

Stiger Recalls Besrey Twins Strollers Due to Entrapment, Fall and Choking Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Strollers; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled Besrey Twins Stroller in Gray and Black, Side View with Canopies Down
  • Recalled Besrey Twins Stroller in Gray, Side View with Canopies Down
  • Recalled Besrey Twins Stroller in Gray and Black, Side View with Canopies Up
  • Recalled Besrey Twins Stroller in Gray and Black, Front View
  • Recalled Besrey Twins Stroller in Gray, Front View
  • Recalled Besrey Twins Stroller, Label Location
  • Recalled Besrey Twins Stroller, Label Location
  • Recalled Besrey Twins Stroller, Label With Date of Manufacture and Model Number
Name of Product:
Besrey Twins Strollers
Hazard:

The twin stroller violates multiple safety regulations for strollers. The front seat in the forward-facing configuration poses an entrapment hazard to children. In addition, failures with the restraint system and rear seat enclosure pose a fall hazard to children. In products with a black grab bar, the foam padding on the grab bar can pose a choking hazard if the child bites it.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 25, 2024
Units:

About 3,045

Consumer Contact

Besrey toll-free at 888-310-6255 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@besrey.com or stigerstg@outlook.com, or online at https://www.besrey.com/pages/product-recalls-safety-alertsor www.besrey.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Besrey Twins Strollers, Model BR-C708S. The strollers have gray and black fabric, black frames, black wheels, and canopies that can be in the up or down position. In some units the front grab bar is covered in black fabric printed with the name “besrey” in white text, and in other units the front grab bar is covered in light gray fabric. Model NO. BR-C708S, the date of manufacture, and the name “STIGER, INC.” can be found on a white label above the back right wheel. The model number listed on the instructional literature is BR-708S.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the stroller immediately and contact Stiger for information on how to dispose of the product to obtain a full refund. Stiger and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Online Exclusively at Amazon.com from July 2018 through September 2023 for about $200.
Importer(s):

Stiger Inc., of Diamond Bar, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-316

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Besrey Twins Stroller in Gray and Black, Side View with Canopies Down
Stiger Recalls Besrey Twins Strollers Due to Entrapment, Fall and Choking Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Strollers; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The twin stroller violates multiple safety regulations for strollers. The front seat in the forward-facing configuration poses an entrapment hazard to children. In addition, failures with the restraint system and rear seat enclosure pose a fall hazard to children. In products with a black grab bar, the foam padding on the grab bar can pose a choking hazard if the child bites it.

Recalled High Chair (Black)
Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Plastic Restaurant High Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The T-bar located at the front middle of the chair can become loose and fall or break off while the high chair is in use, posing a fall hazard to children.

Recalled Manhattan Toy Brilliant Bee Rattle
Sassy Baby Recalls Manhattan Toy Brilliant Bee Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

The wooden base can detach from the wooden rod and release the three plastic rings, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled “I LOVE DAD” Two-Piece Pajama Set
Children’s Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Fashion Online

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Black Satin Two-Piece Pajama Sets
SWOMOG Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by SWOMOG

The children’s pajama sets violate the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard to children.

Recalled Co-op Cycles REV 12 Kids Bike (color: Pencil)
REI Recalls Co-op Cycles REV Children’s Bicycles with Training Wheels Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The training wheel assembly knob can loosen and detach from the bicycle, posing fall and injury hazards to the riders.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product