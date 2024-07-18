Sassy Baby Recalls Manhattan Toy Brilliant Bee Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

The wooden base can detach from the wooden rod and release the three plastic rings, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 3,000
Manhattan Toy at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT on Friday, email at help@manhattantoy.com, or online at www.manhattantoy.com/pages/recall-information or www.manhattantoy.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Manhattan Toy Brilliant Bee Rattle. The toy has a plastic light-up bee attached to a wooden rod and wooden base. There are three plastic rings on the rod and a baby-safe mirror on the bottom of the base. The bee rattle has non-removable batteries, and the model number “166700 CQ” is printed on the base. The toy measures about seven inches tall and four inches wide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rattles, take them away from children, and return the product to the place of purchase to receive a full refund, or contact Manhattan Toy for instructions on how to return the product to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required to receive a full refund.
None reported
Sassy Baby Inc., of Gonzales, Louisiana
