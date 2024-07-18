 Skip to main content

Sassy Baby Recalls Manhattan Toy Brilliant Bee Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

  Recalled Manhattan Toy Brilliant Bee Rattle
Name of Product:
Brilliant Bee Rattles
Hazard:

The wooden base can detach from the wooden rod and release the three plastic rings, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 18, 2024
Units:

About 3,000

Consumer Contact

Manhattan Toy at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT on Friday, email at help@manhattantoy.com, or online at www.manhattantoy.com/pages/recall-information or www.manhattantoy.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Manhattan Toy Brilliant Bee Rattle. The toy has a plastic light-up bee attached to a wooden rod and wooden base. There are three plastic rings on the rod and a baby-safe mirror on the bottom of the base. The bee rattle has non-removable batteries, and the model number “166700 CQ” is printed on the base. The toy measures about seven inches tall and four inches wide.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rattles, take them away from children, and return the product to the place of purchase to receive a full refund, or contact Manhattan Toy for instructions on how to return the product to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Independent specialty toy stores nationwide and online at www.manhattantoy.com from May 2024 through June 2024 for about $16.
Importer(s):

Sassy Baby Inc., of Gonzales, Louisiana

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-308
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

