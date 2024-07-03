Hatch Baby Recalls Power Adapters Sold with Rest 1st Generation Sound Machines Due to Shock Hazard

The plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter supplied with some Rest 1st Generation sound machines can come off when removing the adapter from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers.
About 919,400 (In addition, about 44,352 were sold in Canada)
Hatch Baby Inc. toll-free at 888-918-4614 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@hatch.co, or online at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall or www.hatch.co and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves AC power adapters sold with some units of the Rest 1st Generation Sound Machine. The power adapters have model number CYAP05 050100U. The adapters have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into the wall socket. The model number, amps (“1.0A”), “Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD”, and “Made in China” are printed in black near the prongs on the power adapter. The power adapter was not sold separately.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter. Consumers should unplug the cord, cut the cord on the recalled power adapter, take a photo of the adapter showing the model number and the cut cord, upload the photo, and provide their name and mailing address at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall. Hatch is contacting all registered owners directly.
The firm has received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of consumers who experienced a minor electrical shock.
Hatch Baby Inc., of Palo Alto, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.