 Skip to main content

Hatch Baby Recalls Power Adapters Sold with Rest 1st Generation Sound Machines Due to Shock Hazard

  • Rest 1st Generation Sound Machine sold with recalled Power Adaptor
  • Recalled Power Adapter for Rest 1st Generation Sound Machines
  • Location of model number on recalled adapter
Name of Product:
Power Adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines
Hazard:

The plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter supplied with some Rest 1st Generation sound machines can come off when removing the adapter from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 03, 2024
Units:

About 919,400 (In addition, about 44,352 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Hatch Baby Inc. toll-free at 888-918-4614 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@hatch.co, or online at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall or www.hatch.co and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves AC power adapters sold with some units of the Rest 1st Generation Sound Machine. The power adapters have model number CYAP05 050100U. The adapters have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into the wall socket. The model number, amps (“1.0A”), “Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD”, and “Made in China” are printed in black near the prongs on the power adapter. The power adapter was not sold separately.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter. Consumers should unplug the cord, cut the cord on the recalled power adapter, take a photo of the adapter showing the model number and the cut cord, upload the photo, and provide their name and mailing address at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall. Hatch is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of consumers who experienced a minor electrical shock.

Sold At:
Online at Hatch.co and Amazon.com, and at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2022 for between $60 and $70 with certain Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and on Amazon.com from January 2019 through May 2024 for between $60 and $200 with certain Rest 1st Generation sound machines.
Importer(s):

Hatch Baby Inc., of Palo Alto, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-291
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Rest 1st Generation Sound Machine sold with recalled Power Adaptor
Hatch Baby Recalls Power Adapters Sold with Rest 1st Generation Sound Machines Due to Shock Hazard

The plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter supplied with some Rest 1st Generation sound machines can come off when removing the adapter from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers.

Recalled Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks
Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Shenzhen Baseus Technology

The lithium-ion battery in the power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable charger, models AO10FK-A, AO10FK-B, and AO10FK-C
myCharge Recalls POWER HUB All-In-One Portable Chargers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco

The recalled portable chargers can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Yeti Link Expansion Module
Goal Zero Recalls Yeti Link Modules with EC8 Cables Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The connection between the Yeti Link Expansion modules and the cables can overheat and melt, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled StyleCraft Instinct Professional Vector Motor Cordless Hair Clippers (blue)
StyleCraft Recalls Instinct Cordless Hair Clippers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled clippers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Bambu Lab A1 Printer
Bambu Lab Recalls A1 3D Printers Due to Electric Shock and Fire Hazards

When the recalled 3D printer’s heatbed cable is bent or damaged, it can short-circuit and spark or burn through the insulation layer, posing electric shock and fire hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product