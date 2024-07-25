 Skip to main content

Grand Rapids Chair Company Recalls Wood Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of Product:
Wood dining chairs
Hazard:

The recalled chairs can shift, break or collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 25, 2024
Units:

About 5,670

Consumer Contact

Grand Rapids Chair Company toll-free at 866-453-4748 Ext. 147 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at retrofits@grandrapidschair.com, or online at www.grandrapidschair.com/customer-service/product-safety-recall-brooke/ or www.grandrapidschair.com and click on “Brooke Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Brooke model chairs including: all wood dining chairs in several styles, including partially and fully upholstered seats, and fully upholstered seat and back. The model numbers W520, W520-11, W520-21, W520-31, and W520-33 can be found on the original order confirmation or invoice. If not available, reference the Special Order Number (“SO#”) found on the white sticker on the underside of each chair. A list of affected special order numbers can be found at www.grandrapidschair.com/customer-service/product-safety-recall-brooke/.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wood dining chairs and contact Grand Rapids Chair Company for a free repair, by Grand Rapids Chair Company personnel at the consumer’s location.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports report of the chair breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Made to order via special orders from January 2020 through June 2024 for between $450 and $1,015.
Manufacturer(s):
Grand Rapids Chair Company, of Byron Center, Michigan
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-314
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Woodseat Chair (model W520-11)
