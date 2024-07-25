Grand Rapids Chair Company Recalls Wood Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The recalled chairs can shift, break or collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
About 5,670
Grand Rapids Chair Company toll-free at 866-453-4748 Ext. 147 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at retrofits@grandrapidschair.com, or online at www.grandrapidschair.com/customer-service/product-safety-recall-brooke/ or www.grandrapidschair.com and click on “Brooke Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Brooke model chairs including: all wood dining chairs in several styles, including partially and fully upholstered seats, and fully upholstered seat and back. The model numbers W520, W520-11, W520-21, W520-31, and W520-33 can be found on the original order confirmation or invoice. If not available, reference the Special Order Number (“SO#”) found on the white sticker on the underside of each chair. A list of affected special order numbers can be found at www.grandrapidschair.com/customer-service/product-safety-recall-brooke/.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wood dining chairs and contact Grand Rapids Chair Company for a free repair, by Grand Rapids Chair Company personnel at the consumer’s location.
The firm has received three reports report of the chair breaking. No injuries have been reported.
