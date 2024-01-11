Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P.) Expands Recall of Evaporator Coil Drain Pans to Include Additional Units

Description:

This recall expansion includes certain units manufactured between January 2019 and February 2020 that were incorrectly marked. DCT recently discovered that a limited number of evaporator coils that were manufactured during that time frame were incorrectly marked with a 2018 serial number, indicating that the unit was manufactured in 2018. The recall scope now includes about 3,600 additional units with the following configurations and coil serial numbers, as shown in the table below:

Type Coil Configuration Affected Furnace Brands Affected Coil Serial Numbers Dates Sold Condensing furnace system Up-Flow (Coil above Furnace) All Prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101 and certain prefixes ranging from 1811-1812 Jan. 2019 through Nov. 2021 Non-condensing furnace system (Certain configurations) Up-Flow (Coil above Furnace) Any “competitor” brand (excludes Goodman, Daikin or Amana branded furnaces) Prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101 and certain prefixes ranging from 1811-1812 Jan. 2019 through Nov. 2021

NOTE : Furnace systems that were repaired with a new evaporator coil drain pan between January 2019 and November 2021, with the serial number range listed above, are also included in this recall. Whether a non-condensing furnace system falls within the scope of the recall depends on the location of the burners, which, if unknown, can be verified through DCT’s model verification tool at: https://www.recallrtr.com/drainpan .

Affected units can be identified through serial numbers found on the evaporator coil or the case, which sits atop the vertically installed furnace. The furnace brand and model number can be found on the furnace on the “Energy Guide” label. Consumers can refer to the instructions on Goodman’s model verification tool at: https://www.recallrtr.com/drainpan .

The model number of the outdoor condenser may also be required and can be found on a label attached to the product.