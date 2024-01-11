 Skip to main content

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P.) Expands Recall of Evaporator Coil Drain Pans to Include Additional Units

  • Furnace configurations for recalled evaporator coil drain pans showing an up-flow coil configuration
  • Recalled evaporator coil drain pans installed with condensing (white pipe) or non-condensing (metal pipe) gas furnaces that are not in an “up-flow” coil configuration
  • Location of label showing serial number on cased evaporator coils
  • Location of label showing serial number on uncased evaporator coils
  • Location of Energy Guide label showing furnace brand and model number
  • Location of model number on outdoor condenser
Name of Product:
Evaporator coil drain pans
Hazard:

The molded plastic drain pan located at the bottom of the evaporator coil can overheat, melt and deform, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 11, 2024
Units:

About 3,600 additional units (In addition, about 12 were sold in Canada) (298,300 evaporator coil drain pans, and 44,000 in Canada, were previously recalled in November 2021 and in July 2022)

Consumer Contact

DCT toll-free at 888-520-0579 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/drainpan or www.goodmanmfg.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall expansion includes certain units manufactured between January 2019 and February 2020 that were incorrectly marked. DCT recently discovered that a limited number of evaporator coils that were manufactured during that time frame were incorrectly marked with a 2018 serial number, indicating that the unit was manufactured in 2018.  The recall scope now includes about 3,600 additional units with the following configurations and coil serial numbers, as shown in the table below:

Type

Coil Configuration

Affected Furnace Brands

Affected Coil Serial Numbers

Dates Sold

Condensing furnace system

Up-Flow

(Coil above Furnace)

 

All

Prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101 and certain prefixes ranging from 1811-1812

Jan. 2019 through Nov. 2021

 

Non-condensing furnace system

(Certain configurations)

 

Up-Flow

(Coil above Furnace)

Any “competitor” brand (excludes Goodman, Daikin or Amana branded furnaces)

 

Prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101

 and certain prefixes ranging from 1811-1812

 

 

Jan. 2019 through Nov. 2021

NOTE:  Furnace systems that were repaired with a new evaporator coil drain pan between January 2019 and November 2021, with the serial number range listed above, are also included in this recall. Whether a non-condensing furnace system falls within the scope of the recall depends on the location of the burners, which, if unknown, can be verified through DCT’s model verification tool at: https://www.recallrtr.com/drainpan.

Affected units can be identified through serial numbers found on the evaporator coil or the case, which sits atop the vertically installed furnace. The furnace brand and model number can be found on the furnace on the “Energy Guide” label. Consumers can refer to the instructions on Goodman’s model verification tool at: https://www.recallrtr.com/drainpan.

The model number of the outdoor condenser may also be required and can be found on a label attached to the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P. (DCT) to determine whether your unit is included in this recall and to register for the free repair by a qualified technician. DCT is contacting all registered consumers where records indicate their gas furnace system is subject to the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

DCT has received a total of 31 reports of fire involving the drain pans, including five reports since the recall was reannounced in July 2022. The incidents resulted in one reported smoke inhalation and several reports of significant fire and smoke damage to residences.

Sold At:
Heating and cooling equipment independent dealers nationwide from January 2019 through November 2021 for between $200 and $1,200 per unit. Consumers may have purchased a bundled product including the coil, furnace, installation, and ancillary parts and supplies, or may have purchased the evaporator coil drain pan separately as a replacement product.
Manufacturer(s):
Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P. (f/k/a Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P.) of Houston, Texas (Evaporator Coils)
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-080

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Furnace configurations for recalled evaporator coil drain pans showing an up-flow coil configuration
Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P.) Expands Recall of Evaporator Coil Drain Pans to Include Additional Units

The molded plastic drain pan located at the bottom of the evaporator coil can overheat, melt and deform, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled New Age tip restraint kit with plastic zip-tie, 2 brackets, and 2 screws
Alliance4Safety and 31 Furniture Companies Recall Millions of Plastic New Age Furniture Tip-over Restraint Kits Due to Tip-over and Entrapment Hazards to Children

The plastic zip tie used with the recalled furniture tip kits can become brittle or break, which can allow a clothing storage unit that is anchored to the wall to detach during a furniture tip-over event, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children.

Recalled Simpson pressure washer (Model PS61264)
FNA Group Recalls Simpson Pressure Washers Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The lithium battery in the electric start system can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Recalled Klein Tools KTB1000 Portable Rechargeable Power Station
Klein Tools Recalls Blackfire and Klein Tools Power Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The top and bottom of the internal inverter boards of the power stations can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Pella Casement Window – exterior view
Pella Recalls Casement Windows Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The window’s sash can detach from the frame and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Steamfast Iron Model Side View
Vornado Expands Recall to Include Additional 1.75 Million Steamfast Travel Steam Irons Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product