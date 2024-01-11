Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P.) Expands Recall of Evaporator Coil Drain Pans to Include Additional Units

The molded plastic drain pan located at the bottom of the evaporator coil can overheat, melt and deform, posing a fire hazard.
About 3,600 additional units (In addition, about 12 were sold in Canada) (298,300 evaporator coil drain pans, and 44,000 in Canada, were previously recalled in November 2021 and in July 2022)
DCT toll-free at 888-520-0579 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/drainpan or www.goodmanmfg.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL” for more information.
This recall expansion includes certain units manufactured between January 2019 and February 2020 that were incorrectly marked. DCT recently discovered that a limited number of evaporator coils that were manufactured during that time frame were incorrectly marked with a 2018 serial number, indicating that the unit was manufactured in 2018. The recall scope now includes about 3,600 additional units with the following configurations and coil serial numbers, as shown in the table below:
Type
Coil Configuration
Affected Furnace Brands
Affected Coil Serial Numbers
Dates Sold
Condensing furnace system
Up-Flow
(Coil above Furnace)
All
Prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101 and certain prefixes ranging from 1811-1812
Jan. 2019 through Nov. 2021
Non-condensing furnace system
(Certain configurations)
Up-Flow
(Coil above Furnace)
Any “competitor” brand (excludes Goodman, Daikin or Amana branded furnaces)
Prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101
and certain prefixes ranging from 1811-1812
Jan. 2019 through Nov. 2021
NOTE: Furnace systems that were repaired with a new evaporator coil drain pan between January 2019 and November 2021, with the serial number range listed above, are also included in this recall. Whether a non-condensing furnace system falls within the scope of the recall depends on the location of the burners, which, if unknown, can be verified through DCT’s model verification tool at: https://www.recallrtr.com/drainpan.
Affected units can be identified through serial numbers found on the evaporator coil or the case, which sits atop the vertically installed furnace. The furnace brand and model number can be found on the furnace on the “Energy Guide” label. Consumers can refer to the instructions on Goodman’s model verification tool at: https://www.recallrtr.com/drainpan.
The model number of the outdoor condenser may also be required and can be found on a label attached to the product.
Consumers should contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P. (DCT) to determine whether your unit is included in this recall and to register for the free repair by a qualified technician. DCT is contacting all registered consumers where records indicate their gas furnace system is subject to the recall.
DCT has received a total of 31 reports of fire involving the drain pans, including five reports since the recall was reannounced in July 2022. The incidents resulted in one reported smoke inhalation and several reports of significant fire and smoke damage to residences.
