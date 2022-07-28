Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P.) Expands Recall of Evaporator Coil Drain Pans to Include Those Installed with Non-Condensing Gas Furnaces Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall expands the scope of a previous recall that involved certain evaporator coil drain pans installed with condensing gas furnaces in an up-flow coil configuration. The recall now also includes those drain pans installed with certain configurations of competitor branded (not Goodman, Daikin or Amana-branded) non-condensing residential gas furnaces in a vertical, or “up-flow,” coil configuration, as shown in the table below:

Type Coil Configuration Affected Furnace Brands Affected Coil Serial Numbers Dates Sold Condensing furnace system Up-Flow (Coil above Furnace) All Prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101 Jan. 2019 through Nov. 2021 Non-condensing furnace system (Certain configurations) Up-Flow (Coil above Furnace) Any “competitor” brand (excludes Goodman, Daikin or Amana branded furnaces) Prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101 Jan. 2019 through Nov. 2021

NOTE : Furnace systems that were repaired with a new evaporator coil drain pan between January 2019 and November 2021, with the serial number range listed above, are also included in this recall. Whether a non-condensing furnace system falls within the scope of the expanded recall depends on the location of the burners, which, if unknown, can be verified through DCT’s model verification tool at: https://www.recallrtr.com/drainpan .

Affected units can be identified through serial numbers found on the evaporator coil or the case, which sits atop the vertically installed furnace. The furnace brand and model number can be found on the furnace on the “Energy Guide” label. Consumers can refer to the instructions on DCT’s model verification tool at: https://www.recallrtr.com/drainpan .

The model number of the outdoor condenser may also be required and can be found on a label attached to the product.