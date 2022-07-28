 Skip to main content

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P.) Expands Recall of Evaporator Coil Drain Pans to Include Those Installed with Non-Condensing Gas Furnaces Due to Fire Hazard

  • Furnace configurations for recalled evaporator coil drain pans showing an up-flow coil configuration
  • Recalled evaporator coil drain pans installed with condensing (white pipe) or non-condensing (metal pipe) gas furnaces that are not in an “up-flow” coil configuration
  • Location of label showing serial number on cased evaporator coils
  • Location of label showing serial number on uncased evaporator coils
  • Location of Energy Guide label showing furnace brand and model number
  • Location of model number on outdoor condenser
Name of Product:
Evaporator coil drain pans
Hazard:

The molded plastic drain pan located at the bottom of the evaporator coil can overheat, melt and deform, posing a fire hazard.

 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 28, 2022
Units:

About 298,300 (In addition, about 44,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DCT (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P.) toll-free at 888-520-0579 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/drainpan or https://www.goodmanmfg.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall expands the scope of a previous recall that involved certain evaporator coil drain pans installed with condensing gas furnaces in an up-flow coil configuration. The recall now also includes those drain pans installed with certain configurations of competitor branded (not Goodman, Daikin or Amana-branded) non-condensing residential gas furnaces in a vertical, or “up-flow,” coil configuration, as shown in the table below:

Type

Coil Configuration

Affected Furnace Brands

Affected Coil Serial Numbers

Dates Sold

Condensing furnace system

Up-Flow

(Coil above Furnace)

  

All

Prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101

Jan. 2019 through Nov. 2021
 

Non-condensing furnace system

(Certain configurations)

  

Up-Flow

(Coil above Furnace)

Any “competitor” brand (excludes Goodman, Daikin or Amana branded furnaces)

  

Prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101

  

Jan. 2019 through Nov. 2021

NOTE:  Furnace systems that were repaired with a new evaporator coil drain pan between January 2019 and November 2021, with the serial number range listed above, are also included in this recall. Whether a non-condensing furnace system falls within the scope of the expanded recall depends on the location of the burners, which, if unknown, can be verified through DCT’s model verification tool at: https://www.recallrtr.com/drainpan.

Affected units can be identified through serial numbers found on the evaporator coil or the case, which sits atop the vertically installed furnace. The furnace brand and model number can be found on the furnace on the “Energy Guide” label. Consumers can refer to the instructions on DCT’s model verification tool at: https://www.recallrtr.com/drainpan.

The model number of the outdoor condenser may also be required and can be found on a label attached to the product.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, L.P. (DCT) to determine whether your unit is included in this recall and to register for the free repair by a qualified technician. DCT is contacting all registered consumers where records indicate their gas furnace system is subject to the expanded recall.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

DCT has received 26 reports of fire involving evaporator coil drain pans, including three reports of fire since the recall was announced in November 2021. Several of these incidents have resulted in significant fire and smoke damage to residences. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Heating and cooling equipment independent dealers nationwide from January 2019 through November 2021 for between $200 and $1,200 per unit. Consumers may have purchased a bundled product including the coil, furnace, installation, and ancillary parts and supplies, or may have purchased the evaporator coil drain pan separately as a replacement product.
Manufacturer(s):
Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, L.P. (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P.) of Houston, Texas (Evaporator Coils)
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-193
