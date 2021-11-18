Goodman Manufacturing Company Recalls Evaporator Coil Drain Pans Installed with Condensing Gas Furnaces Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves evaporator coil drain pans paired with residential condensing gas furnaces that are installed in a vertical, or “up-flow,” configuration. Furnaces in this configuration that were installed or repaired with a new evaporator coil drain pan between January 2019 and November 2021 are affected by this recall. Only evaporator drain pans with serial numbers with prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101 are covered by this recall.

The evaporator coil, which sits atop the vertically installed furnace, will either be cased or uncased. The evaporator coil’s serial number is displayed on a label attached to both cased and uncased models. For cased evaporator coils, the serial number is on the label attached to the coil case. For uncased units, the serial number is on a label attached to the front of the coil.

It may be necessary to determine the brand and model number of your existing furnace in order to provide the correct repair kit. In most instances, the furnace brand and model number can be found on your furnace on the “Energy Guide” label. For all other instances, please refer to the instructions on Goodman’s model verification tool at: www.recallrtr.com/drainpan

The model number of the outdoor condenser your furnace is paired with may also be required. The model number can be found on a label attached to the outdoor condenser.