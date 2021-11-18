 Skip to main content

Goodman Manufacturing Company Recalls Evaporator Coil Drain Pans Installed with Condensing Gas Furnaces Due to Fire Hazard

  • Furnace configuration for recalled evaporator coil drain pans
  • Recalled evaporator coil drain pans installed with condensing gas furnaces
  • Location of label showing serial number on cased evaporator coils
  • Location of label showing serial number on uncased evaporator coils
  • Location of Energy Guide label showing furnace brand and model number
  • Location of model number on outdoor condenser
Name of Product:
Evaporator coil drain pans installed with residential condensing gas furnaces in an up-flow configuration
Hazard:

The molded plastic drain pan located at the bottom of the evaporator coil, when installed with a residential condensing gas furnace in an up-flow configuration, can overheat, melt, and deform, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 18, 2021
Units:

About 298,300 (In addition, about 44,000 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Goodman Manufacturing Company toll-free at 888-520-0579 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/drainpan or https://www.goodmanmfg.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves evaporator coil drain pans paired with residential condensing gas furnaces that are installed in a vertical, or “up-flow,” configuration. Furnaces in this configuration that were installed or repaired with a new evaporator coil drain pan between January 2019 and November 2021 are affected by this recall. Only evaporator drain pans with serial numbers with prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101 are covered by this recall. 

The evaporator coil, which sits atop the vertically installed furnace, will either be cased or uncased. The evaporator coil’s serial number is displayed on a label attached to both cased and uncased models. For cased evaporator coils, the serial number is on the label attached to the coil case. For uncased units, the serial number is on a label attached to the front of the coil.

It may be necessary to determine the brand and model number of your existing furnace in order to provide the correct repair kit. In most instances, the furnace brand and model number can be found on your furnace on the “Energy Guide” label. For all other instances, please refer to the instructions on Goodman’s model verification tool at: www.recallrtr.com/drainpan

 The model number of the outdoor condenser your furnace is paired with may also be required. The model number can be found on a label attached to the outdoor condenser.

 

Remedy:

Contact Goodman Manufacturing Company to register for the free repair by a qualified technician. Consumers should visit Goodman’s recall website to use a model verification tool for the evaporator coil, furnace, and outdoor condenser. Goodman’s model verification tool provides step-by-step instructions for determining if your gas furnace system is subject to this recall. Goodman will also assist consumers in gathering information on their units including the drain pan serial number, the furnace model number and brand name, and the model number for the outdoor system.

Incidents/Injuries:

Goodman has received 23 reports of fire involving the evaporator coil drain pans. These incidents have resulted in significant fire and smoke damage to residences. No injuries were reported.

Sold At

Heating and cooling equipment independent dealers nationwide from January 2019 through November 2021 for between $200 and $1200 per unit (drain pan paired with evaporator coil). Consumers may have purchased a bundled product including the coil, furnace, installation, and ancillary parts and supplies, or may have purchased the evaporator coil drain pan separately as a replacement product.

Manufacturer(s):

Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P., of Houston, Texas (Evaporator Coils)

 

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-021
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

