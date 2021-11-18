Goodman Manufacturing Company Recalls Evaporator Coil Drain Pans Installed with Condensing Gas Furnaces Due to Fire Hazard

The molded plastic drain pan located at the bottom of the evaporator coil, when installed with a residential condensing gas furnace in an up-flow configuration, can overheat, melt, and deform, posing a fire hazard.
About 298,300 (In addition, about 44,000 in Canada)
Goodman Manufacturing Company toll-free at 888-520-0579 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/drainpan or https://www.goodmanmfg.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves evaporator coil drain pans paired with residential condensing gas furnaces that are installed in a vertical, or “up-flow,” configuration. Furnaces in this configuration that were installed or repaired with a new evaporator coil drain pan between January 2019 and November 2021 are affected by this recall. Only evaporator drain pans with serial numbers with prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101 are covered by this recall.
The evaporator coil, which sits atop the vertically installed furnace, will either be cased or uncased. The evaporator coil’s serial number is displayed on a label attached to both cased and uncased models. For cased evaporator coils, the serial number is on the label attached to the coil case. For uncased units, the serial number is on a label attached to the front of the coil.
It may be necessary to determine the brand and model number of your existing furnace in order to provide the correct repair kit. In most instances, the furnace brand and model number can be found on your furnace on the “Energy Guide” label. For all other instances, please refer to the instructions on Goodman’s model verification tool at: www.recallrtr.com/drainpan
The model number of the outdoor condenser your furnace is paired with may also be required. The model number can be found on a label attached to the outdoor condenser.
Contact Goodman Manufacturing Company to register for the free repair by a qualified technician. Consumers should visit Goodman’s recall website to use a model verification tool for the evaporator coil, furnace, and outdoor condenser. Goodman’s model verification tool provides step-by-step instructions for determining if your gas furnace system is subject to this recall. Goodman will also assist consumers in gathering information on their units including the drain pan serial number, the furnace model number and brand name, and the model number for the outdoor system.
Goodman has received 23 reports of fire involving the evaporator coil drain pans. These incidents have resulted in significant fire and smoke damage to residences. No injuries were reported.
Heating and cooling equipment independent dealers nationwide from January 2019 through November 2021 for between $200 and $1200 per unit (drain pan paired with evaporator coil). Consumers may have purchased a bundled product including the coil, furnace, installation, and ancillary parts and supplies, or may have purchased the evaporator coil drain pan separately as a replacement product.
Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P., of Houston, Texas (Evaporator Coils)
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.