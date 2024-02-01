BISSELL Recalls Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners Due to Fire Hazard

The vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.
About 142,000 (In addition, about 14,600 were sold in Canada)
Contact BISSELL toll-free at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, or email at RecallNA@bissell.com or online at www.BISSELL.com/recall or www.BISSELL.com and click on “Product Recalls” located under the “Support Resources” column at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves BISSELL Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners models 1985, 19851 (also called Multi Auto), 19859, 1985T, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519, 2151A, 2151T, 2151W, 2151V. “Multi Reach” is printed on the hand vacuum portion of the product. The vacuum cleaners were sold in a variety of colors. The model numbers are printed on the product rating label located behind the dirt tank.
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact BISSELL for instructions on how to deplete the charge on the battery and receive a free replacement vacuum. Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state laws and not in the trash.
BISSELL has received 17 reports of the recalled vacuum cleaners smoking and emitting a burning odor. Six of the reports included the battery pack catching fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage and two resulting in minor burn injuries.
BISSELL Homecare Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.