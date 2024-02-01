BISSELL Recalls Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves BISSELL Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners models 1985, 19851 (also called Multi Auto), 19859, 1985T, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519, 2151A, 2151T, 2151W, 2151V. “Multi Reach” is printed on the hand vacuum portion of the product. The vacuum cleaners were sold in a variety of colors. The model numbers are printed on the product rating label located behind the dirt tank.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.