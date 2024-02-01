 Skip to main content

BISSELL Recalls Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled BISSELL Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaner with floor attachment
  • Recalled BISSELL Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaner with handheld attachment
  • Location of the dirt tank
  • Product rating label located behind the dirt tank
  • A close up of the product rating label behind the dirt tank. The arrow is pointing to the model number.
Name of Product:
BISSELL® brand Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners
Hazard:

The vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 01, 2024
Units:

About 142,000 (In addition, about 14,600 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Contact BISSELL toll-free at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, or email at RecallNA@bissell.com or online at www.BISSELL.com/recall or www.BISSELL.com and click on “Product Recalls” located under the “Support Resources” column at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves BISSELL Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners models 1985, 19851 (also called Multi Auto), 19859, 1985T, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519, 2151A, 2151T, 2151W, 2151V. “Multi Reach” is printed on the hand vacuum portion of the product. The vacuum cleaners were sold in a variety of colors. The model numbers are printed on the product rating label located behind the dirt tank.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact BISSELL for instructions on how to deplete the charge on the battery and receive a free replacement vacuum. Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state laws and not in the trash.

Incidents/Injuries:

BISSELL has received 17 reports of the recalled vacuum cleaners smoking and emitting a burning odor. Six of the reports included the battery pack catching fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage and two resulting in minor burn injuries.

Sold At:
Lowe’s, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and other stores nationwide and online at www.bissell.com, www.amazon.com, www.hsn.com and other online sellers from August 2016 through December 2022 for between $110 and $270.
Importer(s):

BISSELL Homecare Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-107
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled BISSELL Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaner with floor attachment
BISSELL Recalls Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners Due to Fire Hazard

The vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seat with brushed nickel finish
Steamist Recalls Wall-Mounted Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

The wall mounting bracket and seat rods supporting the Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seat can corrode and break, posing fall and laceration hazards.

Furnace configurations for recalled evaporator coil drain pans showing an up-flow coil configuration
Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P.) Expands Recall of Evaporator Coil Drain Pans to Include Additional Units

The molded plastic drain pan located at the bottom of the evaporator coil can overheat, melt and deform, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled New Age tip restraint kit with plastic zip-tie, 2 brackets, and 2 screws
Alliance4Safety and 31 Furniture Companies Recall Millions of Plastic New Age Furniture Tip-over Restraint Kits Due to Tip-over and Entrapment Hazards to Children

The plastic zip tie used with the recalled furniture tip kits can become brittle or break, which can allow a clothing storage unit that is anchored to the wall to detach during a furniture tip-over event, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children.

Recalled Simpson pressure washer (Model PS61264)
FNA Group Recalls Simpson Pressure Washers Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The lithium battery in the electric start system can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Recalled Klein Tools KTB1000 Portable Rechargeable Power Station
Klein Tools Recalls Blackfire and Klein Tools Power Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The top and bottom of the internal inverter boards of the power stations can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product