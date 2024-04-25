3M Recalls Peltor X4 Series Earmuffs Due to Risk of Overexposure to Loud Noise and Sound

The recalled noise-reducing earmuffs can develop cracks in the colored portion of the plastic cups, posing a risk of overexposure to loud noise and sound.
About 40,000 (In addition, about 6,700 were sold in Canada)
3M Technical Service Team at 800-243-4630 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT on Fridays, online at https://www.3m.com/X4-Peltor-Earmuff-Recall or www.peltor.com and click on “Peltor X4 Earmuffs Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 3M’s Peltor X4 series earmuffs designed for noise reduction in industrial and occupational applications. The recalled earmuffs are black with green or orange accents and are over-the-head, behind-the-head, hard hat-attached, or full brim hard hat-attached. 3M PELTOR is stamped on the outside of the earcups. Only earmuffs manufactured from March 2020 through September 2022 are included in this recall. The date of manufacture in MM/YYYY format appears on the outside of the earmuff’s earcups.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled earmuffs and contact 3M to receive free replacement earmuffs, including free shipping.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.