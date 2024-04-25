 Skip to main content

3M Recalls Peltor X4 Series Earmuffs Due to Risk of Overexposure to Loud Noise and Sound

  • Recalled 3M Peltor X Series X4A Over-the-Head Earmuffs
  • Recalled 3M Peltor X Series X4A-OR Over-the-Head Earmuffs
  • Recalled 3M Peltor X Series X4P5E Hard Hat Attached Earmuffs
  • Recalled 3M Peltor X Series X4P5E-OR Hard Hat Attached Earmuffs
  • Recalled 3M Peltor X Series X4P3E Hard Hat Attached Earmuffs
  • Recalled 3M Peltor X Series X4P Behind-the-Head Earmuffs
  • Recalled 3M Peltor X Series X4P51E Full Brim Hard Hat Attached Earmuffs
  • Manufacture Date Location
Name of Product:
3M™ Peltor™ X4 Series Earmuffs
Hazard:

The recalled noise-reducing earmuffs can develop cracks in the colored portion of the plastic cups, posing a risk of overexposure to loud noise and sound.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 25, 2024
Units:

About 40,000 (In addition, about 6,700 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

3M Technical Service Team at 800-243-4630 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT on Fridays, online at https://www.3m.com/X4-Peltor-Earmuff-Recall or www.peltor.com and click on “Peltor X4 Earmuffs Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 3M’s Peltor X4 series earmuffs designed for noise reduction in industrial and occupational applications. The recalled earmuffs are black with green or orange accents and are over-the-head, behind-the-head, hard hat-attached, or full brim hard hat-attached. 3M PELTOR is stamped on the outside of the earcups. Only earmuffs manufactured from March 2020 through September 2022 are included in this recall. The date of manufacture in MM/YYYY format appears on the outside of the earmuff’s earcups.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled earmuffs and contact 3M to receive free replacement earmuffs, including free shipping. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Industrial distributors nationwide and online at Amazon.com from May 2023 through June 2023 for between $16 and $26.
Manufacturer(s):
3M Company, of Saint Paul, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
Poland
Recall number:
24-205
