TJX Recalls Haining Degao Benches Due to Fall Hazard

The legs can break or detach from the recalled bench when a consumer is seated on the bench, posing a fall hazard.
About 10,850
TJX toll-free at 833-408-0502 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/fabricbench for more information; Marshalls at https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019 or www.marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page; T.J. Maxx at https://tjmaxx.tjx.com/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009#productrecalls or www.tjmaxx.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves benches with a cushion top and four wooden legs that screw into the bench. The cushion top was sold in navy, gray, cream, white and yellow. The bench measures 42 inches long by 15.5 inches deep by 17.5 inches tall. “HAINING DEGAO HOME FURNISHINGS CO., LTD.” and “MADE IN CHINA” are printed on a label underneath the bench.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled benches and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and dispose of the benches from home to receive a full refund. Consumers can also return the recalled benches to any Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for a full refund.
The firm has received 21 reports of the legs breaking or detaching from the bench when a consumer was seated on a bench at a store, including 17 reports of injuries involving bruises, scratches and back strains.
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts
