Secura Recalls Air Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

A wire connection in the air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 6,400 (In addition, about 680 were sold in Canada)
Secura toll-free at 888-792-2360 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customercare@thesecura.com, or online at https://www.thesecura.com/recall/ or at www.thesecura.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Secura air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904. They are a black color with silver accent. The brand name Secura is on the top of each unit. The model number and four-digit date code are printed on the silver labels located at the bottom of each unit. The air fryers measure about 12 inches high, 11 inches deep and 12 inches wide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Secura for an Amazon gift card in the amount of $45 or a free replacement at consumer’s choice with Secura products as listed on Secura’s webpage at https://www.thesecura.com/recall/. To receive the gift card or replacement product consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include information of the product’s date code located at the bottom of the product. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement. Secura is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning and smoking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Secura Inc., of Lake Forest, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.