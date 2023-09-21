Make Believe Ideas Recalls Seven Rainbow Road Board Books Due to Choking Hazard

The plastic binding rings can detach from the books, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 260,000 (In addition, about 12,900 in Canada)
Make Believe Ideas toll-free at 877-206-1091 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at www.recallrtr.com/rr or www.makebelieveideas.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves seven board books under the Rainbow Road Series Board Books. The books are children’s board books bound together with plastic rings. The books were sold individually as well as in a book box with four books. The recall includes the following board books and ISBN numbers. The ISBN number is printed on the book’s right hand corner on the back above the bar code.
|
Book Title
|
ISBN
|
Animal Counting
|
9781803374802
|
Dinosaur’s First Words
|
9781803374932 and 9781803372211
|
Old MacDonald Had a Farm
|
9781803376790 and 9781803373355
|
Rainbow Road Book Box
|
9781803376288
|
There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly
|
9781803372945 and 9781803371580
|
Things that Go!
|
9781803374826
|
Unicorn’s Colors
|
9781803374789 and 9781803376622
|
Where’s My Bottom?
|
9781803372723 and 9781803376738
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled books and contact Make Believe Ideas to receive a refund in the form of a gift card by registering online at www.recallrtr.com/rr. Following registration, consumers will be provided instructions on how to dispose of their book(s) and asked to confirm that they have disposed of the books.
Make Believe Ideas has received two reports of the plastic rings detaching in the United States and one in Australia. No injuries have been reported.
Make Believe Ideas LTD, of New York
