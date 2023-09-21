 Skip to main content

Make Believe Ideas Recalls Seven Rainbow Road Board Books Due to Choking Hazard

Name of Product:
Rainbow Road Series Board Books
Hazard:

The plastic binding rings can detach from the books, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 21, 2023
Units:

About 260,000 (In addition, about 12,900 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Make Believe Ideas toll-free at 877-206-1091 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at www.recallrtr.com/rr or www.makebelieveideas.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves seven board books under the Rainbow Road Series Board Books. The books are children’s board books bound together with plastic rings. The books were sold individually as well as in a book box with four books. The recall includes the following board books and ISBN numbers. The ISBN number is printed on the book’s right hand corner on the back above the bar code.

Book Title 

ISBN

Animal Counting

9781803374802

Dinosaur’s First Words

9781803374932 and 9781803372211

Old MacDonald Had a Farm

9781803376790 and 9781803373355

Rainbow Road Book Box

9781803376288

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly

9781803372945 and 9781803371580

Things that Go!

9781803374826

Unicorn’s Colors

9781803374789 and 9781803376622

Where’s My Bottom?

9781803372723 and 9781803376738
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled books and contact Make Believe Ideas to receive a refund in the form of a gift card by registering online at www.recallrtr.com/rr. Following registration, consumers will be provided instructions on how to dispose of their book(s) and asked to confirm that they have disposed of the books.

Incidents/Injuries:

Make Believe Ideas has received two reports of the plastic rings detaching in the United States and one in Australia. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Target, Barnes & Noble, Sam’s Club and other stores nationwide, online at www.amazon.com and other websites, and at school book fairs nationwide from March 2022 through August 2023 as individual books for between about $10 and $11 and as a box set for about $21.
Importer(s):

Make Believe Ideas LTD, of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-292
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

