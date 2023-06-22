 Skip to main content

Havertys Recalls Concord Dual Power Recliner Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Havertys Concord Dual Power Recliner
  • Recalled Havertys Concord Dual Power Recliner
Name of Product:
Havertys Concord Dual Power Recliner Chairs
Hazard:

When the chair is reclined and weight is applied to the chair back while returning to the upright position, the metal power mechanism assembly can bend, and cause the chair back to detach, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 22, 2023
Units:

About 930

Consumer Contact

Havertys toll-free at 888-428-3789 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, or online at www.Havertys.com and click on “Safety & Recall” at the bottom of the page or https://www.havertys.com/safety-and-care for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Havertys Concord Dual Power Recliner chairs with SKU 0-3500-1827 that is printed on a label affixed to the chair. The chairs are upholstered with leather in a variety of colors including blue and brown. The chairs measure 33 inches wide by 41.5 inches deep by 39.5 inches high. Havertys’ label is located under the seat cushion.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled recliner chairs and contact Havertys for a free repair by a service technician to install a replacement part in the metal power assembly mechanism. Havertys is contacting known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of the chair back detaching including two consumers who reported injuries involving the back, neck and hip.

Sold At:
Havertys stores nationwide and online by Havertys from September 2020 through January 2023 for between $3,000 and $3,800.
Manufacturer(s):
Artistic Leathers S de RL de CV, of Mexico (Chairs); Ultra-Mek Inc., of Denton, North Carolina (metal power mechanism assembly)
Importer(s):

Artistic Leathers Inc., of Bonita, California

Retailer:

Havertys Furniture Company, of Atlanta, Georgia

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
23-769
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Havertys Concord Dual Power Recliner
Havertys Recalls Concord Dual Power Recliner Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

When the chair is reclined and weight is applied to the chair back while returning to the upright position, the metal power mechanism assembly can bend, and cause the chair back to detach, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Recalled Haining Degao Benches (Navy)
TJX Recalls Haining Degao Benches Due to Fall Hazard

The legs can break or detach from the recalled bench when a consumer is seated on the bench, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Party Time Dual Power Reclining Loveseat (Model #s 3700318, 3700418, 3700318C and 3700418C)
Ashley Furniture Industries Recalls Party Time Power Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners Due to Fire Hazard

The power loveseats, sofas, and recliners’ cupholder with LED lighting can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Kate and Laurel Astora Capsule Mirror - Walnut
Uniek Recalls Kate and Laurel Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled mirrors can detach from the frame, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Recalled 5.5 oz 1-Wick Threshold Candle
Target Recalls Nearly Five Million Threshold Candles Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target

The candle’s jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards.

Recalled kitchen wall cabinet Continental Cabinets model CBKW3636 and Hampton Bay model KW3636
American Woodmark Recalls to Repair Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets Due to Impact Hazard

The cabinets can detach from the wall, posing an impact hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product