Havertys Recalls Concord Dual Power Recliner Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

When the chair is reclined and weight is applied to the chair back while returning to the upright position, the metal power mechanism assembly can bend, and cause the chair back to detach, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
About 930
Havertys toll-free at 888-428-3789 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, or online at www.Havertys.com and click on “Safety & Recall” at the bottom of the page or https://www.havertys.com/safety-and-care for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Havertys Concord Dual Power Recliner chairs with SKU 0-3500-1827 that is printed on a label affixed to the chair. The chairs are upholstered with leather in a variety of colors including blue and brown. The chairs measure 33 inches wide by 41.5 inches deep by 39.5 inches high. Havertys’ label is located under the seat cushion.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled recliner chairs and contact Havertys for a free repair by a service technician to install a replacement part in the metal power assembly mechanism. Havertys is contacting known purchasers directly.
The firm has received nine reports of the chair back detaching including two consumers who reported injuries involving the back, neck and hip.
Artistic Leathers Inc., of Bonita, California
Havertys Furniture Company, of Atlanta, Georgia
