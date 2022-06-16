Primark Recalls Wooden Xylophone Toys Due to Choking Hazard​

The xylophone’s feet can loosen and fall off, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 450
Primark US collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, then “Recall” in the middle of the page for more information, or https://www.help.primark.com/hc/en-us/articles/5635497668241-Recall-Wooden-Xylophone-Toys.
This recall involves Primark wooden xylophone toys. They have pastel-colored metal xylophone bars and wooden percussion stick. It is intended for children 10 months and older.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled xylophone and return it to a Primark store for a full refund.
Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.
