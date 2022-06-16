 Skip to main content

Primark Recalls Wooden Xylophone Toys Due to Choking Hazard​

  • Recalled Wooden Xylophone Toy
  • Recalled Wooden Xylophone Toy and Stick
Name of Product:
Wooden xylophone Toys
Hazard:

The xylophone’s feet can loosen and fall off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 16, 2022
Units:

About 450

Consumer Contact

Primark US collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, then “Recall” in the middle of the page for more information, or https://www.help.primark.com/hc/en-us/articles/5635497668241-Recall-Wooden-Xylophone-Toys

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Primark wooden xylophone toys. They have pastel-colored metal xylophone bars and wooden percussion stick. It is intended for children 10 months and older.

Remedy:

​Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled xylophone and return it to a Primark store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Primark US stores located in the Northeast, Florida, and Chicago from March 2021 through October 2021 for about $3.
Importer(s):

Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-167
For lifesaving information:
