Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Longyanguiheng

Name of Product:
Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys
Hazard:

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, serious choking hazard and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 22, 2026
Units:

About 6,800

Consumer Contact

Longyanguiheng by email at yetonamr_recall@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toy. The teething toy is an off-white disc shape with either a red ball or blue ball in the middle and six long, silicone pull string “tentacles” of various colors running through the ball. There are also three free-spinning rings and soft push buttons on the disc. “Model no. 688-59” is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the teething toy immediately, take it away from children and contact Longyanguiheng to receive a full refund. Consumers should cut and discard all silicone string tentacles, write “DESTROYED” on the main body of the toy using a permanent marker, and email a photograph of the destroyed product to yetonamr_recall@163.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC is aware of 32 choking incidents.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from June 2025 through October 2025 for between $10 and $16.
Importer(s):

Longyan Xinluo District Guiheng E-Commerce Co. Ltd., dba Longyanguiheng, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-204

