Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Longyanguiheng

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, serious choking hazard and death.
About 6,800
Longyanguiheng by email at yetonamr_recall@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toy. The teething toy is an off-white disc shape with either a red ball or blue ball in the middle and six long, silicone pull string “tentacles” of various colors running through the ball. There are also three free-spinning rings and soft push buttons on the disc. “Model no. 688-59” is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the teething toy immediately, take it away from children and contact Longyanguiheng to receive a full refund. Consumers should cut and discard all silicone string tentacles, write “DESTROYED” on the main body of the toy using a permanent marker, and email a photograph of the destroyed product to yetonamr_recall@163.com.
CPSC is aware of 32 choking incidents.
Longyan Xinluo District Guiheng E-Commerce Co. Ltd., dba Longyanguiheng, of China
