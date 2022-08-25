Big Game Hunters Children’s Outdoor Kitchens Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Imported by DOM Sports; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The brass water tap of the play kitchen contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 190
DOM Sports toll-free at 833-415-0078 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email to support@domsports.com or online at http://www.domsports.com/recalls.html or http://www.domsports.com and click on Recalls at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves the brass water tap on the Big Game Hunters Mud Kitchen, a children’s outdoor play kitchen made of untreated and unpainted natural wood. The Mud Kitchen was sold in two styles – Single and Triple (a/k/a XL). The Single Mud Kitchen includes a plastic wash tub, plastic water dispenser, pretend stove, slide-out counter and a brass water tap (to attach a garden hose) and is 43.25 inches wide (56 inches with counter fully extended), 16.5 inches deep and 36 inches tall. The Triple (a/k/a XL) Mud Kitchen additionally includes two cabinets with doors, two additional pretend burners and controls for the pretend stove, a water dispenser, and two storage shelves, and is 32 inches wide (44 inches with counter fully extended), 18 inches deep and 34.5 inches tall. A five-digit lot code is located on the outer packaging. The first two digits of the lot code are LO, the third and fourth digits are numbers, and the last digit is the letter O or P.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Big Game Hunters Mud Kitchen, remove and dispose of the brass water tap, and contact DOM Enterprises & Mfg. Ltd. (“DOM Sports”) for a free replacement water tap. Consumers will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform.
None reported
DOM Enterprises & Mfg. Ltd., of Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.