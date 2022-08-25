Big Game Hunters Children’s Outdoor Kitchens Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Imported by DOM Sports; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

Description:

The recall involves the brass water tap on the Big Game Hunters Mud Kitchen, a children’s outdoor play kitchen made of untreated and unpainted natural wood. The Mud Kitchen was sold in two styles – Single and Triple (a/k/a XL). The Single Mud Kitchen includes a plastic wash tub, plastic water dispenser, pretend stove, slide-out counter and a brass water tap (to attach a garden hose) and is 43.25 inches wide (56 inches with counter fully extended), 16.5 inches deep and 36 inches tall. The Triple (a/k/a XL) Mud Kitchen additionally includes two cabinets with doors, two additional pretend burners and controls for the pretend stove, a water dispenser, and two storage shelves, and is 32 inches wide (44 inches with counter fully extended), 18 inches deep and 34.5 inches tall. A five-digit lot code is located on the outer packaging. The first two digits of the lot code are LO, the third and fourth digits are numbers, and the last digit is the letter O or P.