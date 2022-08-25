 Skip to main content

Big Game Hunters Children’s Outdoor Kitchens Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Imported by DOM Sports; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

  • Recalled Single Mud Kitchen
  • Recalled Triple Mud Kitchen
  • Recalled Brass Tap
Name of Product:
Big Game Hunters Mud Kitchens
Hazard:

The brass water tap of the play kitchen contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 25, 2022
Units:

About 190

Consumer Contact

DOM Sports toll-free at 833-415-0078 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email to support@domsports.com or online at http://www.domsports.com/recalls.html  or http://www.domsports.com  and click on Recalls at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves the brass water tap on the Big Game Hunters Mud Kitchen, a children’s outdoor play kitchen made of untreated and unpainted natural wood.  The Mud Kitchen was sold in two styles – Single and Triple (a/k/a XL).  The Single Mud Kitchen includes a plastic wash tub, plastic water dispenser, pretend stove, slide-out counter and a brass water tap (to attach a garden hose) and is 43.25 inches wide (56 inches with counter fully extended), 16.5 inches deep and 36 inches tall.  The Triple (a/k/a XL) Mud Kitchen additionally includes two cabinets with doors, two additional pretend burners and controls for the pretend stove, a water dispenser, and two storage shelves, and is 32 inches wide (44 inches with counter fully extended), 18 inches deep and 34.5 inches tall.  A five-digit lot code is located on the outer packaging.  The first two digits of the lot code are LO, the third and fourth digits are numbers, and the last digit is the letter O or P. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Big Game Hunters Mud Kitchen, remove and dispose of the brass water tap, and contact DOM Enterprises & Mfg. Ltd. (“DOM Sports”) for a free replacement water tap. Consumers will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform.

Incidents/Injuries:

 None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com. The Single Mud Kitchens were sold from July 2020 through December 2020 for about $200. The Triple Mud Kitchens were sold from July 2020 through November 2020 for about $300.
Manufacturer(s):
Garden Games Ltd., of UK
Importer(s):

DOM Enterprises & Mfg. Ltd., of Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-207





