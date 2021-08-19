 Skip to main content

Infant Bath Seats Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Imported by Frieyss and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Frieyss infant bath seat
Name of Product:
Infant Bath Seats
Hazard:

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 19, 2021
Units:

About 120

Consumer Contact

Frieyss by e-mail at beimeiruizexin@outlook.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Frieyss infant bath seats. The bath seats are blue plastic with four green suction cups on the bottom. Stickers featuring clouds, a lion, a sun and a squirrel holding two ballons are on the front bar. The seat is about 13 inches wide, 12 inches deep and 8 inches high. The bath seats are advertised as suitable for baby ages 6 months to12 months. A sticker on the packaging states, "(barcode-X002RAO6GV) Baby Shower Chair…Made in China." “Pull rubber tab below to release suction pads from bath” is stamped on the bottom of the bath seat.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Frieyss for instructions on returning the bath seats with free shipping to receive a full refund. Frieyss is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At

Exclusively online at Amazon.com from March 2021 through April 2021 for about $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Qingdao Ruizexin Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Frieyss, of China

Recall number:
21-775
