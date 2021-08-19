Infant Bath Seats Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Imported by Frieyss and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.
About 120
Frieyss by e-mail at beimeiruizexin@outlook.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Frieyss infant bath seats. The bath seats are blue plastic with four green suction cups on the bottom. Stickers featuring clouds, a lion, a sun and a squirrel holding two ballons are on the front bar. The seat is about 13 inches wide, 12 inches deep and 8 inches high. The bath seats are advertised as suitable for baby ages 6 months to12 months. A sticker on the packaging states, "(barcode-X002RAO6GV) Baby Shower Chair…Made in China." “Pull rubber tab below to release suction pads from bath” is stamped on the bottom of the bath seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Frieyss for instructions on returning the bath seats with free shipping to receive a full refund. Frieyss is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from March 2021 through April 2021 for about $40.
Qingdao Ruizexin Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., of China
Frieyss, of China
