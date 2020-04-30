  1. Home
Ximi Vogue Recalls Children’s Neck Pillows Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Children’s Neck Pillows
Hazard:

Paint on the zippers and zipper pulls contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 30, 2020
Units:
About 160
Consumer Contact:

Ximi Vogue toll-free at 855-XIMI-002 (855-946-4002) or by email at admin@ximivogueusa.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves four models of children’s neck pillows in pink, blue, gray, and green plush fabric. The bar code and Ximi Vogue are printed on a tag sewn into the side of the pillow. The pillow covers have zippers on the back.

Ximi Vogue children’s pink elephant neck pillow with silver crown

Bar Code 6939837694431

Ximi Vogue children’s blue chick neck pillow with gold crown

Bar Code  6939837694493

Ximi Vogue children’s gray elephant neck pillow with silver crown

Bar Code 693983769445

Ximi Vogue children’s green dinosaur neck pillow   

Bar Code 6939837694417 
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s neck pillows away from children and contact Ximi Vogue for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Ximi Vogue stores in Miami from November 2019 through February 2020 for about $11.

Importer(s):

Ximi Vogue LLC, of Doral, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-113
