Ximi Vogue Recalls Children’s Neck Pillows Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Risk of Poisoning

Paint on the zippers and zipper pulls contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
Ximi Vogue toll-free at 855-XIMI-002 (855-946-4002) or by email at admin@ximivogueusa.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four models of children’s neck pillows in pink, blue, gray, and green plush fabric. The bar code and Ximi Vogue are printed on a tag sewn into the side of the pillow. The pillow covers have zippers on the back.
Ximi Vogue children’s pink elephant neck pillow with silver crown
Bar Code 6939837694431
Ximi Vogue children’s blue chick neck pillow with gold crown
Bar Code 6939837694493
Ximi Vogue children’s gray elephant neck pillow with silver crown
Bar Code 693983769445
Ximi Vogue children’s green dinosaur neck pillow
Bar Code 6939837694417
Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s neck pillows away from children and contact Ximi Vogue for a full refund.
None reported
Ximi Vogue stores in Miami from November 2019 through February 2020 for about $11.
Ximi Vogue LLC, of Doral, Fla.
