ZMC Group Recalls LED Finger Beam Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the toy contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.
About 14,400
ZMC Group toll-free at 888-407-3225 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recallzmctoy@gmail.com or www.zmcgroupinc.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves LED Finger Beam Lights, model A10-8. The toy comes packaged in a hand-shaped cardboard back with four colors (red, white, blue and green) of light. Each light contains three pre-installed AG3 button cell batteries. The back of the packaging has the model number “A10-8”, identification of the distributor and manufacturer, production date and batch number printed on a sticker label.
Consumers should take the LED Finger Beam Lights away from children, stop using them immediately and contact ZMC Group for full refund or a replacement product. Consumers should remove the batteries, break each component in half and submit a photo of the destroyed pieces to recallzmctoy@gmail.com.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported.
ZMC Group, Inc. of Los Angeles, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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