HTRC and Haisito T400 Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Huizhou Haitan Technology

Description:

This recall involves battery chargers, model T400, sold under the brand names “HTRC” and “Haisito.” The recalled chargers are black with a touch screen, and the model number T400 is printed on the front. Some units have the brand name “HTRC” printed on the front, while other units do not have a visible brand name. Units without a visible brand name may still have the model number “T400” printed on the front. The brand name “Haisito” may not be printed on the product but may be located on the purchase receipt.