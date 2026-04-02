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HTRC and Haisito T400 Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Huizhou Haitan Technology

  • Recalled HTRC T400 Charger
  • Recalled Haisito T400 Charger
Name of Product:
HTRC and Haisito battery chargers
Hazard:

The chargers can ignite or cause a connected battery to ignite, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 02, 2026
Units:

About 4,800

Consumer Contact

Huizhou Haitan Technology at 327 208-2365 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET Monday through Friday, email hasaki57620@outlook.com, or visit www.ht-rc.com/recalls.asp or www.ht-rc.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves battery chargers, model T400, sold under the brand names “HTRC” and “Haisito.” The recalled chargers are black with a touch screen, and the model number T400 is printed on the front. Some units have the brand name “HTRC” printed on the front, while other units do not have a visible brand name. Units without a visible brand name may still have the model number “T400” printed on the front. The brand name “Haisito” may not be printed on the product but may be located on the purchase receipt.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Huizhou Haitan Technology for instructions on how to return the chargers for a full refund. Consumers will be instructed to contact the firm to request a prelabeled and prepaid return package to be sent to them so they can return the chargers to the firm for disposal.

Incidents/Injuries:

Huizhou Haitan Technology has received 33 reports of fires and explosions, including three reports of burn and smoke inhalation injuries and 12 reports of property damage totaling $224,000. 

Sold At:
AliExpress.us, Amazon.com, Banggood.com, eBay.com, and Pyrodrone.com from March 2019 through March 2026 for about $130.
Manufacturer(s):
Huizhou Haitan Technology Co., Ltd., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-379

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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