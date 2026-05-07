EEMB USA Recalls Battery Pouches Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries

The lithium coin batteries are in pouches that are not child-resistant as required under Reese’s Law. If a child swallows button cell or coin batteries, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death.
About 312,100
EEMB USA by email at info@a2batt.com, or online at www.eemb.com/recall or www.eemb.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves EEMB lithium batteries in individual pouches, models include: CR2025, CR2032, CR2450, CR2477, CR2016, CR1220, CR1225, CR1616, CR1620, CR1632 and CR2025-10. The lithium coin batteries come in a five, ten or twenty size pack. “EEMB” and the battery type is printed on the face of the coin battery. The white pouch has “EEMB” printed in the upper left corner.
Consumers should stop using the lithium batteries immediately, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact EEMB USA to receive a full refund.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
EEMB USA, doing business as A2batt, Inc., of Redlands, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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